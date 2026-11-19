







Dar es Salaam. All 34 airlines certified under Tanzania’s aviation safety oversight system remain subject to European Union (EU) restrictions, even as the government awaits formal notification following corrective action and consultations with European aviation experts, The Citizen has learnt..

The restrictions that date from June 3, 2025 were carried over in the June 9, 2026 EU Air Safety List and affected all carriers certified by the Tanzanian authorities responsible for aviation safety oversight.

Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa clarified that the ban is not new but admitted that since it was extended on June 9, no formal assessment of when it could be lifted has been communicated. “Since that decision was announced, the government, through the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, has continued discussions with the EU,” he said. He said that the government has continued to implement corrective measures to address the deficiencies identified in aviation safety oversight, noting that Tanzania has made significant progress in their implementation. “This progress was recognised by experts from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) during their technical visit held from September 1 to 3, 2026,” he said.

The EU’s decision to extend the ban follows concerns raised by European aviation safety experts over Tanzania's ability to effectively oversee its aviation industry and ensure compliance with international safety standards. The experts cited shortcomings in the country's aviation safety oversight system, including a shortage of qualified technical personnel and weaknesses in regulatory oversight of flight operations and aircraft airworthiness.

Air Tanzania and Precision Air are among 34 carriers affected. Other affected operators include Auric Air Services, Coastal Travels, Regional Air Services, Flight Link, Fly Zanzibar, Grumeti Air, Tropical Air Services and Tanzanian Air Services.

The June 3, 2025’s ban of all airlines certified in Tanzania was an escalation of the first ban of December 2024, when Air Tanzania was, specifically, added to the EU Air Safety List following safety concerns identified by EASA. However, the EU decision does not necessarily mean that each of the 34 airlines has individually failed safety inspections.

Rather, the restrictions stem from broader concerns about the effectiveness of Tanzania's national aviation safety oversight system. Speaking to The Citizen, Precision Air Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager Hilary Mremi said the restrictions could have significant implications for the country's aviation sector, particularly regarding international passenger confidence.

"The announcement was a concern because it could create the impression that airlines from Tanzania are not safe. Passengers in European countries may receive travel advisories cautioning them against flying with airlines registered in countries affected by the ban," he said.

Mr Mremi said the announcement could also make passengers hesitant about travelling with Tanzanian airlines, even where individual carriers maintained their own safety standards.

"This means that even if passengers decide to travel, they may do so with reservations because of the safety concerns raised in the announcement," he said. He added that the impact went beyond the operational restrictions imposed by the EU, as the announcement could undermine passenger confidence in airlines registered in Tanzania.

However, Mr Mremi maintained that Precision Air continued to observe internationally recognised aviation safety standards and held certifications demonstrating its commitment to operational safety.