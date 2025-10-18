Declining foreign aid sparks call for self-reliance in health sector

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has been urged to harness its own resources and innovation to sustain progress in the health sector amid declining foreign support.

The call was made on Saturday, October 18, 2025, by the Global CHOICE Project Lead, Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta.

He was speaking during the workshop for stakeholders in the CHOICE Tanzania Project, an initiative of the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University, Pakistan, aimed at strengthening mental health and well-being through a gender-sensitive approach.

The initiative addresses the unique challenges women face in accessing mental health services, empowering them while raising awareness about the links between mental health, gender equity, and the social determinants of health.

It aligns with Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5, fostering inclusive health systems that place mental health at the core of overall well-being.

Held under the theme “Climate change and human health: Building resilience through evidence-based policy,” the event brought together government officials, researchers, development partners, academicians, and civil society representatives to explore integrated solutions to Tanzania’s health and climate challenges.

Dr Bhutta underscored the need for smarter investments through public-private partnerships, enhanced government funding, and evidence-based strategies to ensure resources are used efficiently and reach the most vulnerable groups.

“Challenges such as climate change and environmental degradation will continue to impact health outcomes. Tanzania should prioritise adaptation and resilience,” said Dr Bhutta.

“We have learned that mitigation efforts may take time to yield results, but strengthening local systems and partnerships can help the country sustain progress in improving health and development indicators despite reduced external funding,” added the expert.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, the docket’s Director of Legal Services, Mr Rahib Mashombo, said the government remains committed to scaling up domestic investment.

He noted that implementing universal health coverage will address many of the country’s health challenges.

Aga Khan Health Service Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sisawo Konteh, said climate change, mental health, and gender equity have a profound impact on both family and national well-being.

“Through CHOICE, we are generating evidence, inspiring action, and building healthier, more resilient communities,” he said.

The CHOICE project has strengthened national capacity by training 13 healthcare providers in mental health first aid and integrating mental health into primary healthcare services.

On gender equity, it has equipped 23 frontline workers with specialised skills to manage cases of gender-based violence and violence against children, supported by nationwide awareness campaigns.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Aga Khan Hospital and CHOICE Project Lead, Prof Muzdalifat Abeid, said the outcomes were guided by the CHOICE Tanzania think Tanks, a multi-sectoral platform ensuring that local evidence and community voices shape project direction and national policy.

“By bringing together policymakers, scientists, and community advocates, we promote collaboration that responds directly to realities on the ground. Today’s sessions continue that approach, co-creating practical recommendations to strengthen the resilience of the national health system,” she said.

The symposium reaffirmed the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, advancing gender equality, and promoting evidence-based policy as a foundation for equitable development.