Bien joins star-studded lineup for Afro+ Fest 2026 in the US

Kenyan singer and former Sauti Sol member Bien is set to represent East Africa at Afro+ Fest 2026, joining a star-studded lineup featuring some of the biggest names in African and global music.

The festival, scheduled to take place in the United States, will bring together international acts including Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Latto, Chief Keef, Alkaline, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr, with Bien among the artists expected to perform.

The announcement adds another major international milestone to Bien’s growing solo career, following the success of his debut solo album Alusa Why Are You Topless?, which introduced his sound to a wider global audience after the group’s hiatus.

Known for blending Afro-pop, soul and contemporary African sounds, Bien has continued to expand his reach beyond East Africa through collaborations, international performances and recognition from global audiences.

His appearance at Afro+ Fest places him alongside leading voices shaping the future of African music and highlights the increasing global demand for African artists across different genres.

The festival lineup reflects the growing influence of Afrobeats and African-inspired sounds worldwide, with established stars and emerging performers sharing one stage.