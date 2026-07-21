Yanga unveil Simo Dladla as Mngqithi’s assistant coach

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have strengthened their technical department ahead of the 2026/27 season after unveiling South African coach Simo Dladla as the club’s new assistant coach.

Dladla joins the Jangwani-based giants as part of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s technical team, with the club expecting him to play a key role in implementing the team’s football philosophy and improving overall performance.

The appointment comes as Yanga intensify preparations for the new campaign, where the Mainland champions will be aiming to maintain their dominance in domestic competitions while also making a strong impact in continental tournaments.

Dladla brings with him experience gained from working in different football environments, including club football and player development programmes. His arrival is expected to add more technical expertise to Mngqithi’s backroom staff as the club seeks to build a competitive team capable of handling the demands of a busy season.

The South African coach will work closely with Mngqithi in areas such as tactical planning, player development, match preparation and improving the performance levels of the squad.

Yanga’s decision to strengthen the technical bench reflects the club’s ambitions to create a well-structured team ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The club believes that a strong coaching department will be crucial as they compete for trophies on multiple fronts.

Apart from reinforcing the technical team, Yanga have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in new players as part of their squad improvement strategy. The club has completed the signing of several talents, including attacking midfielder Juma Issa Abushiri from Fountain Gate FC, midfielder Rasmi, and right-back Abdulnasir Gamal from Mashujaa FC.

Abushiri, popularly known as Chuga Boy, has expressed his readiness to handle the pressure of playing for one of Tanzania’s biggest clubs, saying he is determined to prove himself and contribute to Yanga’s success.

The arrival of Dladla adds another important piece to Yanga’s preparations as the club enters a new era under Mngqithi’s leadership. Supporters will now be looking forward to seeing how the new technical setup translates into performances on the pitch.