Police arrest driver over alleged attack on traffic officer in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of assaulting a traffic police officer who was carrying out his duties along Bagamoyo Road in Lugalo, Kinondoni, on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as Conrad Agonza Kayoza, a resident of Lugalo and Mloganzila, allegedly assaulted Sergeant Andrew, police force number F.8886, of the Traffic Police Unit.

According to a statement issued by the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander on Tuesday, the incident occurred at about 7:30am when the officer stopped vehicles using a service road alongside the main road in a manner police said was not permitted.

Among the vehicles stopped was a Toyota Runx, registration number T 455 EER, allegedly driven by Mr Kayoza.

Police said Mr Kayoza got out of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted the officer, including kicking him. the police allege that members of the public later intervened to save the police officer from an assault by a civilian.

The suspect was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police said investigations were continuing and that further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone warned members of the public against attacking or using force against police officers while they are performing their duties.

“Police will not tolerate acts of violence or the use of force against police officers while carrying out their duties,” the statement said.