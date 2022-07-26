Dodoma to remain Tanzania's eternal capital says Samia

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and security organs to come up with low-cost Heroes Day commemorations.

She also seized the opportunity to reiterate that there would be no U-turn in the government relocation of its capital to Dodoma.

President Hassan was speaking during the commemoration of the Heroes Day marked every July 25 to remember those who laid down their lives and those who sustained disabilities in the course of defending the country in various struggles.

Speaking during the live broadcast event, the Head of State, apart from directing the PMO to consider lowering costs of future events, should collaborate with the Dodoma Regional Commissioner’s office to search for an area where a tower that would symbolise the status of the country’s capital would be erected.

“This is because of the significance of the day as well as the rapid city growth that has hosted commemoration grounds at the centre of the city,” she said.

She seized the chance to describe the meaning of heroes, expounding that it didn’t only mean those who participate in the wars facingthe country or make significant contributions during such struggles.

“But, ensuring the country is safe through food security, access to clean and safe water, presence of better health services, improved education that relieves the population from ignorance and enables them to sustain their demands are acts of heroism,” she elaborated.

“Also, the presence of enough and reliable electricity for building the country’s economy and security of citizens. Therefore, since all of us are doing everything to ensure all such issues are accessible, then all Tanzanians are heroes,” she added.

She said Tanzania was marking the Heroes Day to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the Majimaji Uprising, the Second World War, the Zanzibar Revolution, liberation struggles for Southern African countries, the Kagera War and other operations within and outside the continent.

“The presence of the Tanzania Legion chairman among us is a testimony that these heroes were there and are still there. We remember and honour their sacrifices to advocate, protect our independence, lives and the country’s respect and that of the continent,” she said. According to her, all those who participated in the struggles ranging from the fight against colonialism, injustice, imperialism, oppression and aggression either ideologically and physically would be remembered.

They also include Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume and all those who worked with them and those who took over from them.

“They built principles and values that give us respect before other world countries. Therefore, we are supposed to continue honouring national values by maintaining peace, love and solidarity,” she said.

Regarding the relocation of the country’s administrative capital to Dodoma, the President said it was President John Magufuli who took the bold decision on the same ground in 2016 in order to honour the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Nyerere.

“Allow me to repeat, Dr Magufuli’s call that Tanzania’s capital will be in the city of Dodoma and there will be no U-turn,” President Hassan said.

She said the second phase for construction of the Government City at Mtumba or the Magufuli City on the outskirts of Dodoma City that involved building permanent facilities was intended to meet demands of all public servants was continuing well.

According to her, roads infrastructure surrounding the city, the Msalato International Airport project, supply of clean and safe water as well as sewerage drainage system projects were going on smoothly.

The Head of State named other projects as electricity, communications and Information Communications Technology (ICT) that are intended to promote the status of the capital city.

“Everything is taking place as per plans and by ensuring that we also improve the environment through tree planting and maintaining cleanness. Everybody is a witness that Dodoma has largely changed,” noted the Head of State.