DRC, Rwanda presidents skip EAC summit as leaders gather in Arusha

Arusha. Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) skipped the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State that opened in Arusha today, raising questions amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Eight EAC heads of state had been expected to attend the meeting aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

The absence of the two leaders has fuelled speculation among observers, with some linking it to the political and security tensions between the two nations that have repeatedly sparked fighting in eastern DRC.

However, EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the two presidents were unable to attend in person due to pressing domestic commitments.

She said both leaders had formally communicated their inability to travel for the summit being held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to Ms Nduva, President Kagame conveyed an apology, explaining that a clash of schedules and other national duties prevented him from attending the meeting.

“Due to those commitments, he has appointed the Prime Minister of Rwanda to represent him at this summit,” she said.

For the DRC, Ms Nduva said President Tshisekedi had designated two ministers to represent the country at the high-level meeting.

She noted that such circumstances are not unusual, as the bloc’s rules of procedure allow a head of state to appoint an official representative when unable to attend.

“Even in other international meetings, leaders often face multiple national and regional responsibilities that may prevent them from attending in person,” she said.

Ms Nduva added that South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir also did not attend the summit due to internal challenges in his country and was represented by a minister.

Other EAC leaders, however, were present at the summit, including host President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, the current summit chair President William Ruto of Kenya, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

The 25th EAC Heads of State Summit is expected to officially launch the bloc’s Seventh Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31), appoint several senior officials including the secretary general and judges, and deliberate on the financial challenges facing the bloc.

The leaders are also expected to consider a new contribution policy for member states.

According to the EAC Secretariat, about 700 delegates are attending the summit, including representatives of member states, development partners, diplomats accredited to Tanzania and other regional stakeholders.

During the meeting, the heads of state are also expected to review implementation reports on decisions made at previous summits and endorse bills passed by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

During the summit, the leaders are expected to elect a new chairperson to succeed President Ruto, with Tanzania and Somalia mentioned among the countries likely to take up the position.

Residents in Arusha say they expect the summit to address several regional challenges, including the removal of non-tariff barriers and expansion of employment opportunities for young people across member states.

Ms Neema Swai, a resident of Arusha, said the public also hopes the summit will promote trade among EAC countries.

“We want to hear practical measures that will help to remove trade barriers and expand employment opportunities for youth across the region,” she said.