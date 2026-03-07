Tanzania’s Barka shines in Spain, named in Catalonia U-12 Best XI

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Tanzanian youngster Barka Seif has continued to raise the country’s flag high in Spain after being selected for the Catalonia Football Federation’s (FCF) Under-12 Best XI.

Barka, who plays for Damm FC, has been included in a prestigious list of young talents drawn from top clubs such as FC Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona.

The youngster earned the recognition after an impressive performance in the youth league, where he scored 18 goals in just 20 matches.

His achievement makes him the first Tanzanian player to be selected for the elite youth squad.

Barka will feature alongside other highly rated talents from La Masia, Barcelona’s renowned youth academy, including Teo Rodríguez and Mauro Artigot.

The selected players are now set to enter a training camp as they prepare for a special Catalonia youth development tournament.

The milestone marks another significant step for youth football in Tanzania.

