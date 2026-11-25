Dar es Salaam. The East African Community (EAC) has advertised 68 job vacancies across its organs and institutions, inviting qualified candidates from partner states to apply through the bloc’s electronic recruitment portal.

The vacancies cover various cadres, ranging from senior executive leadership, legal specialists, economics, trade, finance and information and communications technology to administration and office support services.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the EAC listed senior leadership positions, including Executive Secretary, Counsel to the Community and Registrars of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and the East African Court of Arbitration (EACA), alongside several sector directors.

Other advertised positions include Directors of Finance, Corporate Services, Monetary Affairs, Productive Sectors, Trade, Social Sectors, and Political and International Affairs.

Professional vacancies include principal legal officers, economists and specialists in customs, energy, environment and natural resources, gender and community development, internal audit, communications, and employment and labour relations.

Other positions include accountants, procurement officers, systems analysts, librarians, French translators, public relations officers, administrative assistants and office assistants.

The EAC urged qualified applicants to carefully review individual job descriptions to understand the required academic qualifications, professional experience, and application terms before submitting their applications.