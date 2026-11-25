Zanzibar. From horseback rides beneath the palms and wellness treatments to round-the-clock shopping and evenings of fine dining by the coast, Fumba Town is broadening its lifestyle offering as it evolves into one of Zanzibar’s emerging residential and leisure destinations.

The planned December 2026 opening of Thai Kani, alongside the development of the Fumba Town Ranch, a new spa called Sebule and the introduction of the 24-hour Everyday24 supermarket, signals another phase in the evolution of the master-planned community developed by CPS Africa on Zanzibar’s western coast.

The additions are part of a wider ambition to create a modern coastal town where residents can access recreation, hospitality, shopping, wellness and community facilities without having to travel far from home.

For CPS Africa Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Dietzold, the vision extends beyond building residential properties to creating an environment where people can live, work, socialise and enjoy a modern coastal lifestyle.

“Our ambition is to create a new urban centre, a new town where people love to live and work. We want Fumba Town to operate on solid and reliable infrastructure, providing safe and secure surroundings, a welcoming environment for children to play and a place where families can enjoy a modern coastal lifestyle,” he says.

He adds: Connectivity is equally important. Fumba is just minutes from Zanzibar’s international airport, giving residents convenient access to the rest of the world while allowing them to enjoy the advantages of living in a coastal community.

One of the latest additions to this lifestyle vision is the Fumba Town Ranch, which is expected to introduce equestrian activities to the development. The facility will offer horse riding and lessons for people interested in learning the sport, adding an outdoor recreational dimension to the community.

Beyond conventional riding activities, the ranch is also expected to offer horse-assisted therapeutic support for children and adults, including those with additional psychological and developmental needs such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.

The approach could provide opportunities for participants to develop confidence, engage in structured activities and interact with horses in a supportive environment. Such programmes are increasingly attracting interest from families seeking complementary recreational and therapeutic experiences.

Dietzold says the ranch reflects the company's desire to introduce activities that enrich everyday life and make Fumba Town distinctive.

“People increasingly look for more than a beautiful home or an attractive holiday destination. They want experiences that enrich their lives and provide opportunities for the whole family. The ranch will offer horse riding and lessons, while also opening up opportunities for therapeutic support programmes for children and adults who may benefit from interaction with horses,” he says.

The equestrian facility is expected to appeal to both experienced riders and beginners, while its broader programme could make it a distinctive addition to Zanzibar’s recreational offering.

Complementing the outdoor activities is Sebule, a new spa intended to expand the development’s wellness and relaxation facilities. Its introduction reflects the growing demand for lifestyle amenities that support personal wellbeing and provide residents and visitors with opportunities to unwind.

The combination of equestrian recreation and wellness facilities also broadens Fumba Town’s appeal beyond conventional residential amenities, giving families and individuals more options for leisure and relaxation within their immediate surroundings.

Another important addition is Everyday24, a supermarket designed to operate around the clock. The 24-hour facility is expected to provide residents with convenient access to everyday essentials, supporting the needs of a growing community with different routines and lifestyles.

For Dietzold, such facilities are essential to creating a functioning town rather than simply a collection of residential buildings.

“A successful town needs more than homes. It needs the services and facilities that make everyday life convenient and enjoyable. Whether people are shopping for daily essentials, looking after their wellbeing, taking part in recreational activities or meeting friends, we want them to find these experiences within Fumba Town,” he says.

The development’s community dimension is also reflected in the Fumba Town Library, run by Tracy, which offers residents a selection of books, movie evenings for children and community events.

The library provides a social and educational space, particularly for younger residents, while creating opportunities for families and neighbours to come together beyond their homes.

Its activities add another dimension to the development’s social infrastructure, demonstrating how relatively small community facilities can contribute to a sense of belonging and shared identity.

Dietzold says creating a vibrant community requires investment in places and activities that bring people together.

“We want Fumba Town to be a place where people know their neighbours, where children have opportunities to learn and play, and where families can participate in community activities. The library is a good example of the kind of initiative that helps build those connections. A town is ultimately defined by the people who live in it and the experiences they share,” he says.

The hospitality offering is also set to expand with the planned December opening of Thai Kani, which is expected to add a premium dining experience to Fumba Town’s coastal setting.

The restaurant will provide another place for residents and visitors to meet, socialise and enjoy evenings within the development, complementing the growing range of recreational and lifestyle facilities.

Its arrival reflects the importance of food and hospitality in shaping the identity of modern residential destinations. Restaurants are increasingly more than places to eat; they can become social meeting points that contribute to a community’s character and appeal.

“Dining is an important part of how people experience a destination. A good restaurant creates opportunities for people to come together, celebrate occasions and enjoy time with friends and family. With Thai Kani, we want to add something special to Fumba Town’s hospitality offering and create an experience that residents and visitors will look forward to,” Dietzold says.

The combination of the ranch, spa, supermarket, library and restaurant points to a broader approach to coastal development, in which residential living, recreation, wellness, convenience and hospitality are planned as complementary parts of the same environment.

Rather than positioning Fumba Town solely as a place to buy or occupy property, CPS Africa is seeking to create a destination with a lifestyle proposition that appeals to permanent residents, international homeowners and visitors exploring Zanzibar.

The approach reflects changing expectations among property buyers, who increasingly consider the wider environment in which they will live, including access to reliable infrastructure, safety, education, shopping, wellness and recreational opportunities.

Fumba Town has already grown into an international residential community, with more than 2,500 residents representing over 70 nationalities. Its expanding population provides a growing audience for the services, hospitality and recreational activities being introduced within the development.