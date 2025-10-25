EAC deploys election observers to Tanzania ahead of October 29 polls

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Tanzania in advance of the country’s General Elections scheduled for October 29, 2025.

The deployment follows an official directive from the EAC Council of Ministers, instructing the Secretariat to monitor elections across all Partner States.

The move highlights the regional bloc’s commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and stability in East Africa.

The Mission is led by former Vice President of Uganda and a distinguished advocate for public health and gender equality, Dr Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe.

Dr Kazibwe is the first woman in Africa to serve as Vice President of a sovereign state and previously held the role of UN Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in Africa.

“As a Community founded on the principles of good governance, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, the EAC regards credible elections as the cornerstone of democracy and regional integration,” Dr Kazibwe said during the flag-off ceremony at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha on October 24, 2025.

The EAC Election Observation Mission comprises 67 experts drawn from all Partner States, including Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), officials from National Electoral Commissions, Human Rights Commissions, Civil Society Organisations, and the EAC Secretariat. Observers have been deployed across Tanzania to assess the electoral process in line with national laws, the EAC Principles for Election Observation and Evaluation, and other international standards.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said that the Mission will issue a preliminary report shortly after the polls, followed by a comprehensive final report with recommendations to strengthen future electoral processes in the region.

“Our observers will engage with key stakeholders, monitor campaign activities, and oversee polling, counting, and the transmission of results to ensure transparency and credibility,” she said.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Maina Karobia, a Member of EALA, emphasised that the Mission’s role is strictly impartial. “We are here in solidarity with the people of Tanzania, not to interfere, but to observe and report objectively,” he said, urging all electoral actors to uphold peace and integrity during the polls.

The EAC’s deployment complements similar initiatives by other regional and international bodies, including the African Union (AU), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Commonwealth, all of which have dispatched observer missions to Tanzania.