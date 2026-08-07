Elephant raids leave Tanzania’s Karagwe farmers facing food crisis

Karagwe. Residents of Nyakabanga Ward in Karagwe District, Kagera Region, have complained over delayed compensation payments following repeated elephant invasions that destroyed crops on their farms.

The residents raised their grievances on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before the Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, during a public rally held in the ward.

They reported that stray elephants regularly invade agricultural land and destroy various food and cash crops, leaving numerous families facing food insecurity.

They alleged that despite registration and promises of compensation by wildlife officers, the funds have not been disbursed.

Residents of Nyakabanga and neighbouring wards attend a public rally hosted by Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji in Karagwe District. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN REPORTER

A resident of Kanogo Village, Ms Petrades Johanes, stated that elephants invaded their farms in May last year.

She noted that wildlife officers subsequently inspected the damage, registered victims, and directed affected farmers to open bank accounts for compensation transfers, which have yet to materialise.

“Many of our residents remain without food due to the massive destruction of banana plants, coffee, and other crops. I pray the government assists us with emergency food relief alongside ensuring our compensation claims are paid on time,” said Ms Johanes.

A resident of Kayungu Village, Mr Dakius Jacobo, requested the minister to convey a plea to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the construction of a wildlife ranger outpost in the area.

He noted that a local ranger station would enable officers to respond rapidly when elephants enter human settlements.

Mr Jacobo also criticised delays during damage assessments, alleging that some wildlife officers suspended registration exercises claiming their equipment batteries were depleted and failed to return.

A Kanogo Village resident, Mr Geofury Burchad, noted that the ward features satellite schools, including Rutete and Charwania, with poor physical infrastructure located in elephant-traversed corridors, threatening student safety.

He urged the government to upgrade the facilities into full primary schools.

A resident of Nyakabanga Ward in Karagwe District, Ms Petrades Johanes, presents concerns over delayed elephant raid compensation to Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji during a public rally on Thursday, August 6, 2026. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN REPORTER

Responding, Dr Kijaji extended condolences to the affected community and confirmed that her ministry had received compensation claims from over 70 residents in Karagwe District.

She stated that four residents have already received a total of Sh2.6 million, while claims amounting to Sh39.9 million for the remaining victims are being processed.

“I reassure residents that compensation funds for those remaining are available and will be disbursed within this week. I direct ministry executives to begin paying verified Nyakabanga Ward residents immediately,” directed Dr Kijaji.

She explained that processing delays were largely caused by name discrepancies between submitted identity details and registered mobile SIM cards or bank accounts.