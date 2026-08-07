Kinondoni launches immigration clubs in schools to promote legal migration awareness

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni District has launched immigration clubs in schools as part of a new initiative to educate pupils about lawful migration, strengthen national security awareness and discourage illegal immigration from an early age.

Launching the first immigration club in Dar es Salaam at Green Acres School, Kinondoni District Commissioner Saad Mtambule said the programme would be rolled out to more than 200 schools across the district to ensure children understand immigration laws and their role in safeguarding the country's security.

He urged residents to support government efforts by reporting suspected undocumented immigrants to the relevant security agencies, stressing that Tanzania welcomes foreigners who comply with the country's immigration laws and procedures.

"We want children to understand immigration matters from a young age. Tanzania welcomes immigrants, but they must enter and live in the country legally. Building this awareness early will help strengthen respect for the law," said Mr Mtambule.

He also warned residents against sheltering undocumented immigrants, saying anyone found assisting people living in the country illegally would face legal action.

The district commissioner commended the Immigration Department, led by Commissioner General of Immigration Dr Anna Makakala, for intensifying measures to curb illegal immigration nationwide.

Kinondoni Municipal Mayor Songoro Mnyonge described the clubs as an important platform for instilling respect for immigration laws among young people and promoting responsible citizenship.

He praised Green Acres School for becoming the first school in Dar es Salaam to establish an immigration club, saying the initiative would help shape law-abiding future generations.

The mayor also recognised the school's director, Jackline Rushaigo, for continuing the vision of the school's late founder while maintaining high academic standards.