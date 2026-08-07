How fatal hyena attacks claimed two lives in Babati, Manyara Region

Babati. Two people have died in Babati District, Manyara Region, after being attacked by hyenas in separate incidents across different locations.

These fatalities come just days after similar hyena attacks were reported in Masakta Ward, Hanang District, where a resident succumbed to injuries inflicted by the wild animals.

The first incident occurred in the Dareda Mission area, Babati District, where 40-year-old Manase Nicodemus died following a hyena attack.

In another incident in Gidingwar Village, Antony Saqwere, aged between 30 and 35 and a Catholic Church choir master from Donya Village, was killed and devoured by hyenas, leaving behind minimal remains.

Dareda Ward Councillor Willbroad Bayo confirmed on Thursday, August 6, 2026, that Mr Nicodemus was well known to residents, adding that it was believed he was heavily intoxicated when the attack occurred.

Bayo noted that physical evidence at the scene suggested a single hyena was involved, as the animal consumed parts of the legs and abdomen while leaving other body parts intact.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, near residential houses in Dareda Mission, and residents discovered the deceased's body the following morning," said Mr Bayo.

He added that he had notified wildlife authorities regarding the increasing movement of hyenas into human settlements at night in search of food.

Gidingwar Village Chairman, Mr Paulo Afirkanus, stated that search teams arriving at the scene recovered the deceased's clothing, bloodstains, scattered bones, and a skull.

He confirmed that police officers visited the scene and collected the remains for forensic examination and related procedures.

"Neighbours reported hearing numerous hyenas howling throughout the night, which indicates that a pack was likely involved in the attack," he said.

A resident of Dareda, Ms Elizabeth Qares, noted that stray wild animals continue to pose a serious threat to public safety in the area, particularly after darkness.