If you notice these signs, seek help from a mental health expert









Mbeya. Persistent sadness, fear, hopelessness, low self-esteem, excessive talking or silence, social withdrawal and confusion about oneself are among the signs of mental health problems that require professional assessment, a psychologist has said.

Other possible signs include insomnia or excessive sleeping, stress and unusual skin sensations, such as feeling that insects are crawling on the body.

Speaking on October 9, 2026, during celebrations to mark World Mental Health Day, a psychologist at Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, Mr Batana Mwamboneke, said mental health conditions had many symptoms but could be treated with appropriate professional support.

He said stigma remained a major barrier, with many people reluctant to acknowledge that they were experiencing mental health problems. He added that changes in feelings and behaviour could help indicate when someone needed professional assessment.

“When mental health suffers, every aspect of life is affected. In my 12 years of experience, I have seen conditions that require the attention of psychologists rather than simply visiting doctors. We need to work together to address these challenges,” he said.

Mr Mwamboneke said people with mental health conditions had previously been confined indoors because of misconceptions, but specialised facilities were now helping to address the problem.

He added that excessive anger leading to inappropriate behaviour could also signal a problem, while mental health difficulties could affect relationships and marriages.

“The mind works through the brain, just as a phone relies on its systems and internet connection. Some aspects can be seen, while others cannot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Maimuna Tangu, reporting on a mental health awareness and well-being project implemented by Shalom Development Organisation (SHADO), said 20 people had received support over seven months.

She said the Simama CBR project had helped improve public understanding of mental health and enabled people to access counselling and psychological support.

“Since the project began, we have provided education, counselling, awareness campaigns encouraging people to seek help and initiatives to combat stigma. This has improved understanding of professional support, the challenges people face and the harm caused by stigma,” she said.

Ms Tangu said the project continued to face challenges, including limited public awareness, harmful cultural misconceptions and inadequate resources to reach communities. She called for greater cooperation between stakeholders and health facilities.

A Mbeya resident, Ms Agynes Mwakyusa, said mental health problems affected many people, although some were unwilling to acknowledge them because the signs were not always immediately apparent.

“When we see people killing one another, violence increasing and harmful misconceptions, particularly those related to witchcraft, we should also consider whether mental health problems may be involved. Experts should continue educating and reaching out to communities,” she said.

Ms Mwakyusa urged people from all educational backgrounds to help raise awareness, identify those who needed support and encourage them to seek professional assistance.