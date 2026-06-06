Fake PCCB officer arrested in Arusha sting operation

Arusha. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Arusha Region is holding a 48-year-old man, Mr Ashley Said Babu Mrangi, on allegations of impersonating a PCCB officer and using the false identity to unlawfully obtain personal benefits.

Confirming the incident on Friday, June 5, 2026, Arusha Regional PCCB Commander, Ms Zawadi Ngailo, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 3 at Briston Hotel in Arusha following a carefully planned operation conducted by PCCB officers with the assistance of members of the public.

Ms Ngailo said the offence of impersonating a PCCB officer is contrary to Section 36 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, Chapter 329, Revised Edition 2023.

According to the commander, PCCB had received information indicating that Mr Mrangi had, on several occasions and in different locations, introduced himself to members of the public as a PCCB officer.

He allegedly used the claim to convince individuals that he had the ability to influence or interfere with investigations being conducted by the anti-corruption agency.

“The latest report involved a resident of Arusha who was under investigation by PCCB. The suspect approached the individual and falsely presented himself as a PCCB officer,” said the regional PCCB chief.

She explained that Mr Mrangi allegedly informed the individual that he was aware of the allegations being investigated by PCCB and offered to help ensure that the matter would not proceed further.

“In addition to promising to interfere with the investigation, he assured the complainant that he could assist in recovering property that had been seized as part of an ongoing PCCB investigation,” she added.

Following the reports, PCCB organised a covert operation that led to the suspect's arrest.

“Our officers apprehended him at Briston Hotel in Arusha while he was waiting for the complainant, as previously arranged, to discuss further steps and obtain benefits from the scheme,” said Commander Ngailo.

The PCCB commander further revealed that investigations have uncovered indications that the suspect may have been working with certain dishonest officials from public institutions and law enforcement agencies, raising concerns about possible attempts to tarnish the image and reputation of the anti-corruption body.

“Investigations are continuing to identify any other individuals who may have participated in or benefited from these activities, as well as to establish how the suspect obtained confidential information relating to ongoing investigations,” she said.

Furthermore, Ms Ngailo said that PCCB is finalising investigations and other legal procedures before presenting the suspect before court to answer the charges against him.

Meanwhile, she urged the public to remain vigilant against individuals who falsely claim to be PCCB officers or public servants in order to solicit money or other benefits.

She also encouraged citizens to report such incidents immediately so that swift legal action can be taken.

“I assure the public that we will continue working closely with citizens in the fight against corruption and all forms of fraud that undermine the rule of law. Members of the public can visit any PCCB office across the country or use the toll-free number 113 to report such incidents,” she said.

Commenting on the arrest, Arusha resident, Ms Elizabeth Joseph, welcomed the move, saying it would help reduce the growing number of fraudsters operating in the city.