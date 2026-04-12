PCCB to employ 500 new people nationwide to strengthen anti-corruption drive

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has announced 500 job vacancies for qualified Tanzanians, in a move aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption at the district level across the country.

According to the announcement posted on PCCB’s social media platforms, with a deadline of May 3, 2026, the anti-corruption body has advertised 500 posts, including 250 investigation officers and 250 assistant investigators, who will be deployed to PCCB district offices.

For the investigation officer posts, applicants are required to hold at least a bachelor’s degree in various fields, including law, accounting, economics, engineering, ICT, and other disciplines recognised by the government.

In addition, applicants must have a minimum of an upper second-class pass, while those registered with professional boards will be given priority.

According to the notice, applicants for these posts must not be older than 29 years by May 2026.

For the assistant investigator posts, PCCB said applicants must hold a certificate or diploma in various fields, including security, driving, motor vehicle mechanics, accounting, secretarial studies, and ICT, depending on the requirements of the specific job.

Applicants for these posts must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Beyond academic qualifications, the institution emphasised that all applicants must have high integrity, no criminal record, and must be willing to work in any district within Mainland Tanzania.

Applicants have also been instructed to submit key documents, including academic certificates, birth certificates, curriculum vitae (CV), and names of three reliable referees.

The use of forged certificates or false information has been warned against, with offenders facing strict legal action.

In the application process, PCCB directed that all applications be submitted through its electronic recruitment system, stressing that postal or hand-delivered applications will not be accepted.

Application letters should be addressed to the PCCB Director General at its headquarters in Dodoma.

The deadline for submission has been set as May 3, 2026, with only applicants who pass the initial screening stage to be contacted for further steps.