Families in Tanzania still searching for loved ones who went missing after election unrest

Dar es Salaam. As normalcy gradually returns, scenes of distress have unfolded across police stations and hospitals as citizens search frantically for relatives and loved ones—either confirmed dead or still missing since the violent protests of October 29, 2025.

According to families of the missing persons, they have encountered difficulties in locating the bodies of their loved ones who are confirmed to have died, while authorities remain silent on the exact number of casualties.

Speaking to The Citizen in separate interviews, several families described the desperate efforts they have made for more than nine days to find their relatives, with many still unable to recover the bodies despite being told their loved ones had perished.

Meanwhile, about 80 individuals have been arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court in Dar es Salaam on charges of treason, stemming from the events of October 29, which also involved damage to public infrastructure.

Hospital administrators have confirmed receiving bodies of people killed during the unrest, though they declined to disclose numbers, stating that only the police were authorised to speak on the matter.

The Inspector General of Police, Camillus Wambura, told The Citizen’s sister Newspaper Mwananchi on November 5, 2025 that information regarding the incident would be provided by the Government’s Chief Spokesperson.

“This will be addressed by the Government Chief Spokesperson,” IGP Wambura said.

However, efforts to reach the Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, for comment have been unsuccessful.

Heartbreaking accounts from families

A woman, who requested anonymity, said she has not seen her husband since he left for work in Arusha on October 29.

According to her, a brother-in-law informed her that her husband had been shot dead in the Kaloleni area. The brother-in-law told her that a doctor had phoned to report that her husband had been brought to hospital with gunshot wounds, but by the time she arrived, he had already died.

She said retrieving the body has proven extremely difficult, as officials told her to seek a permit from the regional commissioner. Despite being instructed to return on November 1, 4, and later 6, the family has yet to be handed the body.

“The district medical officer promised to issue a permit, but until now, we have neither seen the permit nor the body. I no longer know which hospital my husband is in,” she said.

In Dar es Salaam, Hashim Saranyika said his younger brother, Maneno Saranyika, went missing on October 29 while at his shop in Salasala.

He said eyewitnesses sent him photos and videos showing his brother lying on the ground, bleeding from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told him the police took Maneno to Mwananyamala Regional Referral Hospital, but the family could not find him there despite checking other hospitals across the city.

“Since we are certain he is dead, we held a mourning ceremony at home, even as we continue to search for his body,” Hashim said.

“We have gone from one hospital to another without success. At one point, we heard that mass burials were taking place and went there, but we were told he was not among them. We are now suspending the search until new information emerges.”

Searching police stations

In Pwani Region, Eliana Sakayo from Mlandizi said she has visited multiple hospitals and police stations in search of her husband, who disappeared after leaving for work on October 29.

“I was told he was injured and taken to Muhimbili after being hurt on election day. Unfortunately, I couldn’t travel because the Morogoro road was closed,” she said.

When she finally reached Muhimbili National Hospital on November 4, there was no record of him. Two days later, she was directed to Msimbazi Police Station, where she found his name listed among those detained—but has not been allowed to see him.

Similarly, Mbegu Nasoro from Kiluvya Madukani said her daughter went out on October 29 for business and has not been seen since.

“We’ve searched morgues and hospital wards across Kibaha and Dar es Salaam without success. Her phones are off, and no relatives have seen her. We’re just praying she’s safe,” she said.

Many families visiting police stations said they found lists of detainees posted publicly; when a missing person’s name was not on a list, they were forced to try other stations.

Hospitals maintain silence

Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Delilah Kimambo said: “All details of patients received, including bodies, have been submitted to the Chief Medical Officer.”

Executive Director of the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya gave a similar response.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Grace Magembe directed inquiries to the Ministry of Health’s Head of Communications, Roida Andusamile, who said: “This is a police matter. In any incident involving casualties, they are the ones with the data. However, since this is a national issue, the Disaster Management Unit may clarify further, while the police hold the statistics.”

Calls for dignified burials

Disaster management expert James Mbatia described the situation as a national tragedy.

“This is a disaster, not a crisis. During such moments, restraint is vital to allow space for reflection. Healing begins with ensuring that those who lost their lives are buried with dignity,” he said.

“Tanzanian tradition dictates that every person deserves a respectful burial to help ease the pain of the bereaved. Calmness and compassion are essential before discussions on loss and property damage can take place—because human life cannot be replaced,” Mbatia added.

Political scientist Dr Conrad Masabo echoed this view, urging authorities to record casualties and ensure the dead are buried according to their faiths and cultural practices.

“That’s what we call cultural healing,” he said. “Death is painful, but it becomes even more traumatic if burials are delayed or carried out without proper rites.”

Regional commissioner in tears

In Njombe, Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka was moved to tears while listening to residents who lost relatives in the October 29 unrest.

The incident occurred during a meeting with business leaders in Makambako on November 6, 2025.

Sifael Msigala, Chairperson of the Southern Highlands Business Association, said three of their members had died during the violence and urged the Government to release their bodies for burial according to their customs and beliefs.

“Our hearts will find peace only when they are brought home for burial,” he said.

Some residents, fearing for their safety, declined to speak openly, saying they could be targeted for doing so. Many pleaded with authorities to release the bodies of their relatives so they could be laid to rest.

Mtaka assured residents that peace and security had been restored and urged them to report any signs of unrest.

“The Government and security agencies are fully prepared. Citizens must play their part by reporting any threats to peace so that the law can take its course,” he said.

Kenyan Government appeals for citizen safety

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged the Tanzanian Government to ensure the safety of Kenyan nationals living in the country and to uphold their rights.

His remarks followed reports that Kenyans in Tanzania were living in fear after being linked to the protests.

According to The Daily Nation, some families in Kenya expressed concern for their relatives’ safety in Tanzania. One family claimed to have received credible information that their relative—a teacher in Dar es Salaam—had been killed, but the body’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Reports suggest several Kenyans have sought assistance from their embassy in Dar es Salaam to return home.

Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania, Isaac Njenga, told Daily Nation on November 5 that any Kenyan wishing to leave Tanzania was free to do so.

It is understood that on November 6, Mudavadi met with Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, where both reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the safety of foreign nationals.

“In our meeting, we emphasised the importance of ensuring the protection and security of all foreign citizens, including Kenyans, who contribute to Tanzania’s economic growth through legitimate business and professional services,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya’s Foreign Ministry estimates that by May 2025, about 250,000 Kenyans were living and working in Tanzania.

Catholic Church announces prayers for victims

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archdiocese of Mbeya has announced a special intention mass to pray for those killed or injured during and after the October 29 general election.

In a statement dated November 4, 2025 the diocesan secretary, Father Henry Mwalyenga, directed all parishes to hold special prayers for the victims.

The prayers will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2025—the 32nd Sunday in Year C—with a special diocesan mass at Mwanjelwa Pilgrimage Church in Mbeya.

“We ask all parish priests and clergy serving in the deaneries of Mbeya, Mbalizi, and Mporoto to mobilise the faithful to attend the mass, which will be presided over by the Archbishop and Auxiliary Bishop,” the statement read.

Confirming the announcement, Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga said the intention is to pray for the nation and those affected by the election-related violence.