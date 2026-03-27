Families, survivors recount Mbeya landslide as death toll climbs to 20

Mbeya. Grief and anguish engulfed communities in Lupepo and Nkunga wards in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region yesterday, following deadly landslides that struck in the early hours of March 25, killing a total of 20 people so far.

Some 18 people were killed on Wednesday and five injured but Rungwe District Commissioner, Jafari Haniu, said that two more people from the same family died yesterday due to ongoing rains.

“The death toll is now 20,” Haniu told reporters yesterday. He called on people in vulnerable areas to temporarily relocate to safe areas as a quick measure to avoid further damages.

“Heavy rains are still ongoing in Rungwe and all people should take precautions to avoid more effects. Residents in vulnerable areas should leave their places immediately until the rains are over,” he said.

The disaster, triggered by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, affected several wards including Lupepo, Nkunga, Kawetele and Ikuti, leaving a trail of destruction and displacing families.

A visit to the affected areas found mourning families continuing with burial arrangements, as survivors recounted the horror of the night and called for urgent government support.

One of the survivors, Mr Banord Kasambala, said he lost his wife and two sons after their home was buried under debris.

He said the rains intensified at around 11pm, accompanied by strong winds, before a loud rumble signalled the landslide.

“I was nearly killed,” he recounted. “The soil covered part of my body but my head remained free. I only regained consciousness later when neighbours came to rescue me,” he said. Mr Kasambala said he later discovered that his entire family had perished.

“I have been left alone. My wife and my two children are gone. I do not know where to start,” he said, appealing for government assistance. His brother, Mr Michael Kasambala, described the loss as devastating, noting that the survivor had also lost his home and all properties.

“If possible, the government should intervene because he has nowhere to live and nothing left. This is a heavy blow to the family,” he said.

Four relatives lost

Another resident, Mr Emanuel Martin of Nkunga, said the tragedy claimed four members of his extended family, including his uncle, aunt, a child and a grandchild. He said the landslide struck their home after the rains intensified between midnight and 3am.

“We have lost our father, mother, sister and grandchild. The house collapsed and nothing was salvaged. We are in deep pain and need support to recover,” he said.

In Lupepo, 78-year-old Mr Martin Solomon said he lost three grandchildren who were sleeping in the same house when it was hit by the landslide. He said rising floodwaters and debris made it impossible to reach them in time.

“There is severe soil erosion on the hills, especially during heavy rains. Water flooded the area and we could not get through to rescue them,” he said.

He called on the government to improve road infrastructure in the area, saying poor access had worsened the impact of the disaster.

Rescue efforts hampered

Residents said rescue efforts were severely constrained after roads and bridges linking villages were cut off by the heavy rains.

Mr Eston Mwangama said villagers and local leaders mobilised overnight to move from house to house in search of survivors, but were unable to transport victims to Lupepo Health Centre due to damaged infrastructure.

“All roads and many bridges were destroyed, cutting off communication between villages. Assistance was limited and in some places completely unavailable,” he said.

He added that the disaster should serve as a wake-up call for both communities and authorities to invest in resilient infrastructure, noting the area’s mountainous terrain.

Residents also raised concerns over limited access to basic social services, urging authorities to prioritise infrastructure development in the affected villages.

Ms Jesca David said poor road conditions remain a major challenge, particularly during the rainy season.

“We contribute to the national economy through our activities, but the environment here is difficult. We ask the government to look into our situation and help prevent future tragedies,” she said.

At the village level, Lupepo hamlet chairman Lusajo Mwafyela confirmed that six people died in his area alone, describing the incident as unprecedented.

He said at least 13 houses were destroyed or severely damaged by the landslides, leaving many families without shelter.