Fertiliser ‘adulteration’ lands three people in trouble

Njombe. Njombe Regional Police have arrested three people for allegedly adulterating fertiliser and selling counterfeit products to farmers in Makambako Town.
Businessman Ayubu Sanga, also implicated in the case, is being urged to surrender to any police station in the region after evading arrest.
Njombe Regional Police Commander Mahamoud Banga told journalists on Wednesday, 25 March 2026, that the suspects are James Nziku, 41, of Bwawani; Ahmed Abdallah, 21, of Mji Mwema; and Selemani Lameck Msiani, 37, of Jogoo Street in Makambako.