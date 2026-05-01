Finance minister, Dodoma RC tout region’s economic potential

Dodoma. The Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, has highlighted Dodoma Region’s vast economic and social opportunities, saying strategic investment in key sectors could significantly boost national development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule at her office in the capital, Ambassador Omar said the region is well positioned to drive growth in agriculture, trade, tourism and mining.

The visit followed his recent appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as Finance minister.

Minister for Finance, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar

He said Dodoma’s central geographical position makes it ideal to serve as a commercial hub, linking various regions and supporting logistics networks, including the development of a dry port for storage and transportation of cargo to both local and international markets.

“Dodoma has immense agricultural potential that already employs a large number of Tanzanians, alongside opportunities in tourism and, most importantly, mining. The region is among those endowed with significant mineral resources, which, if value is added, can greatly benefit citizens,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Senyamule said Dodoma has recorded notable progress in development, with authorities implementing strategies aimed at further strengthening business, tourism, mining and agriculture, as well as improving the delivery of social services.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule



She called on both public and private sector stakeholders to invest in the region, particularly in international conference facilities, five-star hotels and mineral processing industries.

“We have abundant mineral resources and a growing economy that offers investors a wide range of opportunities,” she said.