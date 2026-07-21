Tanzania school guard found dead in classroom, suspected suicide linked to psychological distress

Hai. A security guard at Mailisita Primary School in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, identified as Mzee Metivoi, 25, is suspected to have died by suicide, with police saying preliminary investigations indicate prolonged psychological distress may have been a contributing factor.

The deceased, a resident of Lemanyata Village in the district, was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the school's classrooms.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa confirmed the incident, saying it occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 20, 2026.

"This incident occurred on July 20, 2026, at around 1 am at Mailisita Primary School in Mailisita Village, Mnadani Ward, Lyamungo Division, Hai District. Preliminary investigations indicate that prolonged psychological distress may have contributed to the incident,” said Commander Maigwa.

He added that investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Commander Maigwa said the body was taken to Hai District Hospital, where it is being kept pending a post-mortem examination and completion of other legal procedures.

Commenting on the incident, Shiri Njoro Village chairperson, Ms Alfonsina Otari said residents were shocked by the death, noting that another security guard at the same school had been found dead inside a maize storage structure three months earlier.