Detained Udom lecturer Kaijage granted bail

On Monday, the court ordered that he be released on bail.
UDOMASA chairman, Dr Gerald Shija on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, confirmed that their member had been granted bail in proceedings before Judge Joachim Tiganga.
“We are just completing a few remaining formalities, but the honourable judge has already granted the bail order and he will be released shortly,” said Dr Shija.
In the application, UDOMASA was represented by a team of lawyers led by Advocate Prosper Malangalila, who appeared before the court while Kaijage remained in custody.
Dr Shija said the court's ruling dealt with the bail application, which was the immediate relief they had sought, while the remaining legal process would continue.
On Sunday, Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera said investigations into the allegations against the lecturer were ongoing and that further legal action would follow once the investigations were completed.
Mr Kaijage's arrest and detention sparked public concern after both government officials and the University of Dodoma said they had no official information about the matter and had instead learnt of it through social media.