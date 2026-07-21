Detained Udom lecturer Kaijage granted bail

Dodoma. University of Dodoma (Udom) lecturer Melkisedeki Kaijage has been granted bail after spending 14 days in custody without securing his release.

Mr Kaijage had been detained at Chang'ombe Police Station in Dodoma since July 8, 2026, on allegations of mobilising demonstrations planned for July 7, 2026.

Following his arrest, relatives and leaders of the University of Dodoma Academic Staff Association (UDOMASA) made unsuccessful attempts to secure his release before filing a bail application in court.

On Monday, the court ordered that he be released on bail.

UDOMASA chairman, Dr Gerald Shija on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, confirmed that their member had been granted bail in proceedings before Judge Joachim Tiganga.

“We are just completing a few remaining formalities, but the honourable judge has already granted the bail order and he will be released shortly,” said Dr Shija.

In the application, UDOMASA was represented by a team of lawyers led by Advocate Prosper Malangalila, who appeared before the court while Kaijage remained in custody.

Dr Shija said the court's ruling dealt with the bail application, which was the immediate relief they had sought, while the remaining legal process would continue.

On Sunday, Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gallus Hyera said investigations into the allegations against the lecturer were ongoing and that further legal action would follow once the investigations were completed.