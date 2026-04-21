Yamal hails Messi after landing Laureus young athlete crown

Madrid. Lamine Yamal has underlined the influence of Lionel Messi after being named the world’s best young athlete at the Laureus World Sports Awards, capping a remarkable rise for the 18-year-old Barcelona forward.

The Spain international received the Young Sportsperson of the Year award at the ceremony in Madrid, adding to a growing list of individual honours that already includes the 2025 Kopa Trophy and last year’s Laureus Breakthrough award.

Speaking after the ceremony, Yamal used the moment to pay tribute to Messi, widely regarded as Barcelona’s greatest-ever player and the benchmark for generations of footballers. He described the Argentine as “the best footballer in history” and said his ambition is to follow in his footsteps.

“I hope I can follow his path,” Yamal said, acknowledging the comparisons that have increasingly followed him during his rapid ascent at Barcelona and with the Spanish national team.

The award cements Yamal’s status as the leading young talent in world football, a reputation built on a string of standout performances for both club and country. Still only 18, he has already played a key role in Barcelona’s domestic success and was instrumental in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024, where he emerged as one of the tournament’s brightest stars.

His recognition at the Laureus awards places him alongside some of the biggest names in global sport, with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka among the senior winners on the night.