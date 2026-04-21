Tanzania scientists turn to gene technology in malaria fight

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is scaling up the fight against malaria by introducing advanced gene-modification technology targeting mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

The ministry of Health said it will continue deploying a combination of interventions, including the emerging “gene drive” technology, which alters mosquito genes to eliminate their ability to spread malaria.

Other measures to be maintained include the use of insecticide-treated bed nets and larvicides to destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Speaking over the weekend in Bagamoyo during a meeting of health experts organised by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), the Director of Policy, Research and Innovation at the ministry of Health, Dr Tumainiel Macha, said malaria remains a major public health threat in Tanzania.

This comes at a time when Ministry of Health statistics show that the number of malaria-related deaths has decreased by 39 per cent, from 2,460 deaths in 2020 to 1,503 deaths in 2024.

He noted that the government will continue working closely with stakeholders to eliminate the disease and ensure communities live free from malaria.

“Globally, many studies and ongoing interventions show that the world is moving towards gene-modification approaches. We are conducting research so that we can adopt this technology in the near future,” said Dr Macha.

Research on genetically modifying malaria-carrying mosquitoes is currently being undertaken by the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) in Bagamoyo. The technology aims to suppress mosquitoes’ ability to transmit the disease or reproduce.

Dr Macha said communities are already being engaged in the research process to ensure transparency and acceptance, with plans to release the modified mosquitoes by 2030 if the trials prove successful. The announcement coincides with the launch of a nationwide malaria awareness campaign ahead of World Malaria Day, marked annually on April 25.

The ministry of Health has identified the most vulnerable groups as pregnant women, children under five years, the elderly aged 60 and above, and people living with HIV.

ALMA senior director Dr Abraham Mzava said Tanzania is well positioned to provide leadership in Africa’s malaria control efforts due to its experience and commitment.

He said ALMA supports Tanzania and other African countries by coordinating more than Sh200 billion in funding aimed at combating malaria.

“ALMA does not conduct research itself but works with institutions that generate evidence-based solutions, including ongoing studies on gene modification of mosquitoes,” he said.

The director of the Ifakara Health Institute, Dr Honorati Masanja, said the gene-modification research is being conducted in line with national and international standards, with full community involvement.

He said the technology has the potential to accelerate progress, especially in areas where malaria prevalence remains high.

“While some regions such as Arusha and Dodoma have recorded low infection rates, others, particularly in the Lake Zone, continue to face a high burden. This technology will help bridge that gap,” he said.

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of illness in Tanzania, although significant progress has been made in reducing infections.

According to the 2022 Malaria Indicator Survey, prevalence declined by 45 percent—from 14.8 percent in 2015 to 8.1 percent in 2022. However, regional disparities persist, with Tabora (23.4 percent), Mtwara (19.7 percent), Kagera (17.5 percent), Shinyanga (15.6 percent) and Mara (15.1 percent) recording the highest infection rates.

In contrast, regions such as Songwe, Njombe, Manyara, Kilimanjaro and Arusha have maintained prevalence levels below one percent. The report also highlights inequalities linked to income, showing that 15 percent of people from low-income households are affected by malaria compared to just one percent from wealthier households.