Government reforms to boost private sector role in economic growth

Dodoma. The government has outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the private sector’s role in driving economic growth, positioning it as a central pillar in the country’s long-term development agenda.

Responding to a question by Kigamboni MP Haran Nyakisa Sanga in Parliament yesterday, the Deputy Minister of State in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Pius Chaya, said the government is finalising key policy frameworks to improve the business and investment climate.

Dr Chaya said the recently completed National Development Vision 2050 envisages the private sector contributing about 70 percent of the country’s economic growth.

“To realise this goal, the government is finalising the second phase of the Business and Investment Environment Improvement Plan (MKUMBI II),” he told the House.

He added that a new investment policy and its implementation strategy are also being prepared to ensure a more conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Dr Chaya further revealed that in the 2026/27 financial year, the government plans to develop a comprehensive policy, legal framework and strategy for private sector development.

The measures will include the introduction of guidelines for assessing private sector performance, as well as tools to measure its contribution to the targeted 70 percent share of the economy.

In addition, the government is working on establishing a National Business and Investment Statistics Management System to improve data collection and monitoring.

He said efforts are also underway to strengthen private sector dialogue platforms through the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), alongside reinforcing industrial, trade and investment units at regional and district levels.

To further ease doing business, the government plans to establish One Stop Facilitation Centres (OSFCs) in every region and district, aimed at streamlining services and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for investors.

Dr Chaya emphasised that the government views the private sector as a key development partner and will continue to create a stable, predictable and business-friendly environment.