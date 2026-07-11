Formalising forest, beekeeping businesses key to attracting investment

Dar es Salaam. Formalising businesses in the forestry and beekeeping sectors is key to attracting investment, improving market access and promoting sustainable growth, the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) has said, urging traders to register their enterprises and comply with relevant laws.

The Assistant Commissioner for Forests and Manager for Beekeeping Resources at TFS, Mr Hussein Msuya, made the remarks during TFS Day at the ongoing 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), where the agency showcased research findings, projects and innovations from departments under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Mr Msuya said formalisation would enable businesses dealing in forest and bee products to access more opportunities, improve their operations and contribute to conservation efforts.

"We encourage our stakeholders to strengthen businesses involving forest and bee products. At the same time, we urge them to operate within the law so they can grow sustainably," he said.

He said the trade fair had provided TFS and its stakeholders with an opportunity to educate the public, showcase products and promote investment opportunities in the forestry and beekeeping sectors.

"The 50th anniversary of Sabasaba has given us an opportunity to educate the public, highlight investment opportunities and promote sustainable business practices," he said.

Mr Msuya added that the exhibition had enabled entrepreneurs and stakeholders to showcase their products, share innovations and demonstrate the contribution of forestry and beekeeping to the national economy.

He said TFS had brought together stakeholders from across the country to provide education and display products derived from forest and bee resources.

Mr Msuya described forests as vital to environmental conservation, noting that they provide products and ecosystem services that support livelihoods and human well-being.

"Forests and trees play a vital role in environmental conservation. They provide a wide range of products and ecosystem services that are essential to human life," he said.

He stressed that protecting forests requires collaboration between government institutions, communities and other stakeholders to ensure the sustainable management of natural resources.

Mr Msuya also highlighted the role of beekeeping in supporting food security, conserving biodiversity and protecting ecosystems through the preservation of bee habitats.

He said TFS continues to promote community-based enterprises and raise awareness of the sustainable use of forest resources through various programmes across the country.

He warned against the indiscriminate use of fire, describing it as one of the greatest threats to forests and natural vegetation.

"We urge people not to use fire to clear forests or destroy vegetation. Misuse of fire causes extensive damage to natural ecosystems and violates environmental laws," he said.