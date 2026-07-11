Tanzania warns fake input dealers, fertiliser smugglers of tough action

Songwe. The Government has warned traders selling substandard agricultural inputs and those smuggling subsidised fertiliser to neighbouring countries that they will face tough legal action, describing such practices as economic sabotage that threatens food production, food security and the country's economy.

Speaking to agricultural and livestock input dealers in Songwe Region, Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo said the Government would not tolerate the sale of fake inputs, the smuggling or hoarding of subsidised fertiliser, or arbitrary price increases.

He said traders found violating the law would have their licences revoked and face legal action, stressing that public funds allocated to the fertiliser subsidy programme must benefit the intended farmers and improve agricultural productivity.

Mr Chongolo urged traders to conduct business with integrity by selling fertiliser at the recommended prices, maintaining proper records and complying with laws and regulations governing the agricultural inputs business. He also assured law-abiding traders of the Government's support.

He said the Government continues to invest in agriculture through the National Development Vision 2050 and Agenda 10/30, with the fertiliser subsidy programme aimed at increasing crop production, strengthening food security, expanding raw materials for industries and raising farmers' incomes.

"I want to assure farmers that there is no shortage of fertiliser in the country," he said, noting that Tanzania currently has 248,617 tonnes of various fertilisers in stock, while another 313,800 tonnes are expected to arrive between July and September this year.

Mr Chongolo added that the Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA) targets to ensure the availability of 1.5 million tonnes of fertiliser during the 2026/27 financial year to meet farmers' demand.

Earlier, Mbozi MP Onesmo Mkondya raised concerns over the limited availability of subsidised fertiliser in Songwe, saying only one company was currently supplying the product in the region.

"Although the Government has announced the availability of subsidised fertiliser, access remains a major challenge. We urge the Government to license more companies so that farmers in Songwe can obtain adequate supplies," he said.

Vwawa MP Japhet Hasunga said the sale of fake agricultural inputs and seeds remained widespread and called on the Government to intensify enforcement against offenders.

The chairman of the Agricultural Input Dealers Association, Boniface Masika, urged the minister to stop fertiliser manufacturers from selling directly to farmers, saying products should instead be distributed through authorised agents.