Former Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu appointed Presidential Advisor on maternal and child health

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed former Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu as Presidential Advisor on Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House.

According to the statement, Mwalimu will serve in the Office of the President (State House) in her new advisory role.

Mwalimu, a senior Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leader, most recently served as Minister for Health and has held several senior government positions over the past decade.

She was first appointed to the Cabinet in 2015 by former President John Magufuli as Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

She later served as Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs and Environment and Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) before returning to lead the Health ministry in 2022.

Her public service career has been closely associated with healthcare reforms, maternal and child health initiatives, and broader social welfare programmes.