Funding pledges for Ebola outbreak almost halved, Africa CDC says

Dakar. Funding pledges to contain the fast-growing Ebola outbreak in Africa have almost halved since Monday, the continent's main health body said on Thursday.

The ​World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola ‌in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

In Congo, there have been 1,077 suspected cases and 246 suspected deaths, according to the latest data from the Africa Centres for Disease ​Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

It also showed that the number of confirmed cases in Uganda has risen ​to eight from seven.

Director-General Jean Kaseya told a virtual press conference that Africa CDC's ⁠partners on Monday had pledged almost $500 million to support the fight against the outbreak.

Since ​then, the figure has decreased to around $290 million after a number of donors changed their minds, ​he said, without naming them.

"People are dying! How can we come and say: we commit X million dollars, and the next day they are calling me to say no, it was a mistake?" Kaseya said.

"We know some ​big global health institutions are sitting with billions of dollars... How can you come to ​say: I want you to focus on this development program, and I have money for that, but I ‌don't have ⁠money for Ebola?"

As he was talking to reporters, Kaseya also praised the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) for agreeing to repurpose funds in order to support the response.

Health authorities are racing to contain the fast-growing outbreak on the African continent but they often encounter problems such ​as lack of basic ​supplies as well ⁠as mistrust from a community scarred by previous outbreaks.

The outbreak has prompted governments to step up travel-related containment measures. The United States imposed temporary entry restrictions ​on travelers who have been in Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in ​the past ⁠21 days, including green card holders.

Kaseya said he couldn't understand why South Sudan, a country without Ebola-related cases or deaths, was placed under travel restrictions.

"We cannot afford to stop this outbreak without resources... and more ⁠importantly, ​we cannot afford to stop this outbreak with travel restrictions ​that Western countries start to impose to African countries."