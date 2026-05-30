Zambia says two suspected Ebola cases test negative, steps up screening

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Zambia has investigated and cleared two suspected cases of Ebola as it steps up screening and ​surveillance for the deadly viral disease following an ‌outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Congolese authorities said on Friday suspected cases from the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, ​for which there is no vaccine, had risen to ​1,028.

Cases have also been reported in Uganda.

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Zambia's health ⁠ministry said late on Friday that there was ​a high risk of Ebola crossing the border but ​two suspected cases had been cleared by laboratory tests.

"Zambia has developed screening tools and protocols, which are already being used to ​screen for Ebola at entry points into Zambia ​and on people within the country who have Ebola-like symptoms," the ‌ministry ⁠added in its statement.

The Bundibugyo strain, named after a Ugandan province where it was first identified nearly 20 years ago, has alarmed experts because of how long ​it went ​undetected while ⁠spreading across a densely populated area, making it difficult to trace and isolate the ​contacts of infected individuals.

According to the World ​Health ⁠Organization, Ebola viruses initially cause flu-like symptoms including fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache and sore throat that ⁠can start ​suddenly, followed by vomiting and ​diarrhoea and eventually by internal and external bleeding and multi-organ failure.

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