Zambia says two suspected Ebola cases test negative, steps up screening

Zambia has investigated and cleared two suspected cases of Ebola as it steps up screening and ​surveillance for the deadly viral disease following an ‌outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Congolese authorities said on Friday suspected cases from the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, ​for which there is no vaccine, had risen to ​1,028.

Cases have also been reported in Uganda.

Zambia's health ⁠ministry said late on Friday that there was ​a high risk of Ebola crossing the border but ​two suspected cases had been cleared by laboratory tests.

"Zambia has developed screening tools and protocols, which are already being used to ​screen for Ebola at entry points into Zambia ​and on people within the country who have Ebola-like symptoms," the ‌ministry ⁠added in its statement.

The Bundibugyo strain, named after a Ugandan province where it was first identified nearly 20 years ago, has alarmed experts because of how long ​it went ​undetected while ⁠spreading across a densely populated area, making it difficult to trace and isolate the ​contacts of infected individuals.