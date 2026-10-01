Foundation steps in as popular village in Zanzibar faces growing sanitation needs

Unguja. The opening of seven public toilets in Paje has highlighted the growing need for basic sanitation infrastructure as the popular southern Unguja destination expands as a residential, tourism and commercial centre.

South Unguja Regional Commissioner Hamida Mussa Khamis said public toilets were important in protecting the environment and ensuring residents and visitors had access to basic sanitation facilities.

She made the remarks on Saturday after launching the facilities, which were constructed by Floton Africa Foundation at a cost of Sh40 million.

Ms Khamis said Paje’s growth had increased the need for essential social infrastructure and would help discourage people from relieving themselves in unauthorised areas.

She urged residents to use the facilities properly and keep them clean, saying the effectiveness of public sanitation infrastructure depended on responsible use and regular maintenance.

The development highlights a wider challenge facing rapidly growing destinations such as Paje, where population growth, tourism and commercial activity are increasing pressure on public services.

For local authorities, the challenge extends beyond constructing toilets to ensuring they are accessible, properly maintained and incorporated into broader efforts to keep public spaces clean.

South Municipal Council Chairman Ramadhan Makame Mbanja and its Director, Mussa Haji Mussa, said the council was working to ensure essential services reached communities in areas with high concentrations of people and commercial activity.

They said public facilities were particularly important in areas where people regularly gather, making sanitation a shared public concern rather than an issue limited to individual households.

Swapna Brahmaroutu, who represented the Floton Africa Foundation, said the organisation was ready to work with South Unguja regional authorities to address social challenges requiring urgent attention.