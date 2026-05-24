Four die as driver flees Masasi–Tunduru highway crash

Masasi. Four people have died in a road accident after a vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle and then struck pedestrians along the Masasi–Tunduru highway in Mtwara Region, with the driver fleeing the scene.

The accident occurred on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at around 10 pm at the Rest Camp area, involving a Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by an unidentified motorist.

Mtwara acting Regional Police Commander, Mtaki Kurwijila, said the vehicle is reported to have veered from the left side of the road to the right, where it collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Mr Stuart Daniel (21), carrying a passenger, Mr Noel Dastan (21), both residents of Nangaya village. The two died on the spot.

“After the collision, the driver lost control and struck two pedestrians who were standing by the roadside. Their identities have not yet been established. Both died instantly,” said the regional police chief in a statement.

Mr Kurwijila said the bodies of the deceased have been preserved at Masasi District Hospital, Mkomaindo, pending identification and further procedures.

The acting regional police commander said preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by the car driver’s negligence and speeding, which led to loss of control.

He said the driver failed to keep the vehicle in its lane, resulting in the collision with the motorcycle before striking the pedestrians.

“Police are continuing with investigations and are searching for the driver, who fled the scene after the crash,” said the police regional chief.