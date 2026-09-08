Over 100,000 farmers to gain access to agricultural drone technology

Dar es Salaam. More than 100,000 smallholder, medium and large-scale farmers are expected to gain access to agricultural drone technology for crop spraying and monitoring under a new partnership between Mati Technologies Company Limited and Mazao Hub.

On Monday, September 7, 2026, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding access to locally manufactured agricultural drones, particularly among smallholder farmers.

Speaking after the signing, Mati Technologies Managing Director Benjamin Mollel said the company had been working with various farmer platforms to expand access to drone services and improve efficiency in agricultural production.

He said Mazao Hub reaches a large number of farmers through agricultural extension services and its agricultural inputs supply network, making it a strategic partner in expanding access to the technology.

“Through this partnership, we aim to reach more than 100,000 farmers across the country by 2027,” Mr Mollel said.

He said the use of drones could help farmers improve the efficiency of crop spraying and increase productivity.

Mazao Hub Public Relations Officer Alexandra Ngaiza said agricultural drones had traditionally been associated with large-scale farmers, but the partnership would make the technology more accessible to smallholder farmers through service-based models.

She said drones could improve the efficiency of crop spraying while reducing farmers’ direct exposure to agricultural chemicals compared with conventional spraying methods.

Mazao Hub is an agri-tech company that provides agricultural extension services and supplies inputs, connecting farmers with agricultural products and services.