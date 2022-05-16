Free screening for residents

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Over 800 residents living the Kilombero Sugar Company Limited (KSCL) estate have received a day free health screening, including cervical and breast cancer and hypertension exercise, as part of celebrating International Nurses Day. Observed around the world on 12 May each year, the International Nurses Day seeks to celebrate the contributions that nurses make to society.

Other services offered during the one-day event included Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC), HIV testing and counselling and family planning services such as Implants, IUCD and Condoms.

Speaking during the event, a doctor at the estate health center, Dr George Komba said in light of ongoing epidemics and other infectious diseases, the company used the day to also offer education and vaccination on Covid-19 and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to girls below 14 years, which helps in preventing cervical cancer.