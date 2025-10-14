From fire to fame: Samaki Samaki marks 18 years of and resilience

Dar es Salaam. The popular seafood restaurant Samaki Samaki today celebrates 18 years since it officially opened its doors on October 13, 2007, marking nearly two decades of passion, growth, and resilience in Tanzania’s hospitality industry.

The restaurant’s journey has been remarkable, starting with its first branch at Mbezi Beach Massana, which was later destroyed by fire.

Another branch at Posta also caught fire, forcing the team to relocate to Masaki, where the restaurant rebuilt its identity and regained customer trust.

According to Cleaners Manager Vitus Mkinyi, who has been with the company since 2007, the transition to Masaki came with challenges but eventually turned into success.

“It was not easy at the beginning, but customers gradually adapted,” he says. “Working here for 18 years has changed my life. I have managed to build a home for my parents and educate my children through this job.”

Masaki Branch Manager Naomi Lema shares a similar story of growth. Having started as a waitress, she has risen through the ranks to become branch manager.

“We have been through a lot, but God is good. I am proud of how far we have come as a team,” she says.

Kalito’s Way Group (KWG) Chairman, Carlos Bastos alias known as Kalito Samaki, says the “Sweet 18” celebration is taking place at both Masaki and Mlimani City branches.

He explained that Samaki Samaki, Wavuvi Kempu, and Kukukuku are all operated under Kalito’s Way Group, which continues to expand its footprint in Tanzania’s food and beverage sector.

“It is a big day for us. We have passion for this business, and today we celebrate 18 years of growth and creativity,” he said.