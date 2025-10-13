SportPesa Tanzania named Best Sports Betting Brand in Africa

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa Tanzania has reached a major milestone after being officially named Best Sports Betting Brand in Africa 2025 by Best Brand Africa.

According to SportPesa Tanzania Head of Marketing Tracy Humplick, out of more than 12,000 brands reviewed across the continent, SportPesa Tanzania stood out for its commitment to excellence, innovation and responsible gaming.

She added that the recognition cements the company’s position not only as a market leader in Tanzania but also among Africa’s most trusted and admired gaming brands.

“This award represents more than a title. It recognises a journey shaped by purpose, focus and determination. Over the years, SportPesa Tanzania has helped redefine the gaming experience through competitive odds, exciting product innovation and unforgettable jackpot moments that have transformed lives,” Humplick said in a statement.

“From passionate football fans to first-time players, every interaction has played a part in shaping this success story. Beyond gaming, Sportpesa’s commitment to sports development and community impact has continued to bring its brand promise — Make It Count,” she added.

The win carries even greater meaning as SportPesa Kenya also earned recognition among Africa’s leading brands. Together, the two markets reflect a shared vision to empower, entertain and uplift sports communities across the continent — driven by innovation, integrity and passion, Humplick said.

The official added that joint success highlights the strength of the SportPesa family and its values of teamwork, progress and perseverance — values that continue to define the brand’s impact both on and off the field.

“SportPesa Tanzania extends sincere gratitude to its employees, partners, regulators and loyal customers whose support and belief made this achievement possible. Every idea, every effort and every shared commitment to the brand’s mission contributed to this milestone.

“This win stands as proof of what can be achieved when purpose is matched with consistent action — creating opportunities, inspiring communities and celebrating the spirit of sports. As SportPesa Tanzania celebrates this recognition, the focus remains on the future: setting new standards in innovation, customer experience and social impact,” Humplick said.