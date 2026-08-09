How 18-year-old bodaboda rider was lured to his death in Tanga tragedy

Tanga. At the Mabanda ya Papa motorcycle-taxi base in Tanga City, Rajab Arufan's name is still mentioned with sorrow.

His colleagues remember him as a humble, hardworking youth who dreamt of building a future through commercial motorcycle riding.

However, a trip he believed to be routine turned out to be his last. His close friend, Mr Hemed Said, recalls meeting the deceased after the youth requested to share his single room.

"I met the late Rajabu Arufan here at the base. I lived alone, and he asked if we could share the room. I agreed because he was a good youth focused on earning a living,” said Mr Said.

“He told me he lacked accommodation. I welcomed him, and we lived together for four months. But in July, he met a passenger with whom he built close familiarity over two weeks,” he added.

Furthermore, he added that during that period, the passenger hired Mr Arufan for trips to Pangani and Horohoro, on the Tanzania-Kenya border.

Later, Mr Arufani explained that the passenger had hired him for a trip to Lukozi in Lushoto District.

“Since I had also trusted the passenger, I saw nothing unusual. The day before, he bade me farewell, saying he would leave for Lushoto the next day,” he said.

“When morning came, I asked why he had not departed, and he explained the passenger had delayed their departure,” added Mr Said, noting that on Sunday, at around 8 am, he met me at the base and said: “The journey has been scheduled for today.”

Mr Said said Mr Arufan borrowed his coat to guard against the cold on the long journey to Lukozi.

“He promised to return by 1:00 am. When morning came and he was not back, I called his phone, but it was unreachable. By Wednesday, after communicating with his parents, they confirmed he had not arrived home,” said Mr Said.

Rajab's final journey after a trusted passenger killed him in cold blood. PHOTO | MBONEA HERMAN

On Thursday morning, they circulated Mr Rajabu's photos on social media, before receiving news that he had been brutally murdered.

According to information they received, the killer hit the deceased with a heavy object on the neck before burying him in a farm in Magamba forest, Lushoto District.

Mr Said recalls Mr Arufan as a respectful person who got along well with everyone.

“Although I was close to him, I never saw his passenger because he always waited near our station and called him. It appeared he avoided being seen, which we now realise was intentional,” he said.

He added that even on the final day, the man stood in the nearby garden area rather than coming to the base.

“The deceased was unmarried and only 18 years old. He operated the motorcycle under a contract agreement,” added Mr Said.

“He was buried on a farm. The incident came to light after the farm owner visited his land, noticed disturbed soil, and grew suspicious. Digging revealed the head of the deceased, prompting him to raise the alarm,” narrated Mr Said.

Other motorcycle drivers at the base, Mr Karim Abdallah, said drivers are unable to assist in identifying the suspect because nobody knew him.

He said the suspect avoided detection, except by the deceased, who had told colleagues he found a white passenger who paid well for long trips.

News of the murder plunged the base into grief and confusion, especially since the deceased had left in good health.

“We wondered where his motorcycle was, only to learn later that the killer stole it,” he said.

Speaking on the deceased’s early life, Mr Abdallah said he worked as a bicycle-taxi rider for a long time before transitioning to motorcycle-taxis.

He had operated the contract motorcycle for less than six months.

“Death caught him while struggling to build his life, cut short by cruel individuals,” he said.

Advised him not to go alone, Mr Salum Bakari said; he previously sold coffee alongside Mr Arufan before the latter entered the bicycle-taxi and motorcycle-taxi businesses.

He recalled that on the day of the journey to Lushoto, Mr Arufan mentioned his passenger.

“When he told me about the trip to Lushoto, I asked if he knew the passenger. He said he did. I asked where in Lushoto the passenger lived, and he said the man resided in Tanga town. I advised him to travel with a colleague, warning that people could not be trusted,” Mr Bakari narrated.

“He agreed to take a companion. Another rider had offered to join him to visit family in Lushoto, intending to let Mr Arufan return alone. I do not know if the passenger refused to travel with two people,” said Mr Bakari.

Mr Bakari believes the deceased was targeted due to his youth and inexperience.

“He took advantage of his young age, assuming he could easily deceive him. An older rider would have evaluated the customer, the environment, the fuel provided, and the payment offered,” said Mr Bakari.

He explained that Mr Arufan felt safe because the killer built trust through regular, well-paying rides.

Mr Arufan believed these long trips would generate enough income to satisfy his contract and eventually buy his own motorcycle.

“Do not kill a human being for two million,” said an orange trader at Mabanda ya Papa, Mr Said Kibiriti, calling for an end to violence targeting motorcycle-taxi drivers.

He condemns killing a fellow human being for a motorcycle worth Sh2 million or a resale value of Sh900,000.

“A young life is lost for a machine worth Sh2 million. A youth like Rajabu represented the nation's future workforce,” said Mr Kibiriti.

“We appeal to security organs across Tanzania to firmly address the murders of bodaboda drivers who are killed innocently,” he added.

Chande: Bodaboda drivers should be careful

The Chairman of the Tanga Region Bodaboda Association, Mr Mohamed Chande, said murders of drivers persist despite recent reductions.

He urges drivers to remain vigilant and treat every passenger with suspicion, especially on long-distance trips.

Mr Chande said the association was deeply saddened by the murder and urged security agencies to hunt down those involved.

“People take a life for Sh2 million, an amount that cannot make anyone rich or transform their life,” said Mr Chande.

Tanga Regional Police Commander Almachius Mchunguzi stated that the police force is continuing its investigation into the incident while appealing to the community for cooperation to tackle offenders.

“We are continuing with investigations; I urge citizens to cooperate to eradicate such acts,” said Commander Mchunguzi.

The late Rajabu Arufan was buried in August in his home village of Mtambwe, Malibwi Ward, Mlalo Division, Lushoto District.