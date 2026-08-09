How social media became Tanzania’s public courtroom for family disputes

Dar es Salaam. Technological advancements have increasingly turned social media into an online ‘courtroom,’ as individuals publicly air private family disputes involving marriage, inheritance, and child upbringing in search of solutions that often remain elusive.

This trend is accelerating as digital platforms become the primary avenue to seek justice, sympathy, and validation from thousands of strangers.

It is no longer unusual for individuals to launch live video broadcasts or post audio recordings detailing intimate family conflicts.

Within minutes, online followers begin commenting, offering advice, taking sides, or condemning parties involved.

As internet and social media usage expands across Tanzania, sharing real-time personal updates has become commonplace.

However, this shift has also effectively moved domestic disputes from family living rooms onto millions of mobile screens.

In one viral incident on TikTok, a married individual detailed accusations of unfulfilled domestic responsibilities and marital strife.

The video quickly divided internet users, with some offering advice while others assigned blame.

Conversely, some users urged the couple to resolve their grievances privately through family dialogue or professional counselling.

Separated parents have also increasingly used social media to debate child custody and upbringing, trading public allegations regarding child maintenance and visitation access.

Recently on Instagram, a woman sparked widespread discussion after posting a video condemning her sister for allegedly abusing their biological mother.

The trend has raised concerns over whether society is losing faith in traditional dispute resolution mechanisms, with experts warning that online audiences deliver judgment after hearing only one side of a story.

Underlying causes

Beyond rising internet access, experts attribute the shift to changing lifestyles and the erosion of family cohesion, which leave individuals lacking trusted support systems.

Some believe clan elders and relatives no longer act as impartial mediators, prompting aggrieved individuals to turn to online strangers instead.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi, psychologist Amina Msuya explained that most people who air grievances online do not inherently desire public exposure, but rather lack trusted confidants.

“In the past, clan elders, religious leaders, and neighbours actively mediated disputes," said Ms Msuya.

"Today, many fear being judged, ridiculed, or betrayed if they confide in relatives. Others anticipate familial bias, viewing the internet as the only platform where they can receive a hearing,” she added.

Ms Msuya cautioned that digital commentators lack personal context and objective facts.

“The public sees a one-sided narrative. Online responses are driven by emotion rather than evidence, which often escalates the conflict,” she observed.

Family counsellor, Pastor John Mushi, noted that social media is increasingly supplanting clan elders in modern communities.

He observed that when disputes involve relatives expected to mediate, individuals lose confidence in internal resolution processes.

“If a dispute involves close family members, a person may feel an unbiased hearing is impossible. They turn to the public for validation," explained Pastor Mushi.

"Our culture traditionally prioritised face-to-face dialogue led by elders who sought the truth. Today, instantaneous judgments are rendered by individuals who have never met the parties involved,” he added.

Echoing these concerns, Sheikh Abdallah Hamad emphasised that religious teachings favour private dialogue over public exposure.

“Not every conflict requires a global audience. Families are far more likely to resolve issues through internal dialogue than by competing for public sympathy,” he said.

An elder, Salum Kondo, 85, attributed the breakdown to declining family gatherings and eroding confidentiality within extended families.

“Families rarely meet today, and trust has waned. Previously, confidences shared with elders remained strictly within family councils. Today, fear of bias or gossip drives youth online,” remarked Mr Kondo.

Social welfare expert, Ms Neema Mwakasungu, noted that the current generation operates in an environment where oversharing is normalised, blurring the boundaries between private and public life.

“An audience of thousands rarely solves a core problem. While online validation offers short-term relief, it fails to address the root causes of a dispute,” said Ms Mwakasungu.

She added that urban migration isolates individuals from their extended family structures.

“Someone living in Dar es Salaam with relatives in upcountry regions finds it easier to launch a live broadcast than to convene a family meeting,” she said.

Legal implications

Legal practitioner Hamisi Mwakyusa warned of the legal risks associated with broadcasting domestic disputes online.

He stressed that family conflicts often require professional mediation or formal legal processes rather than public opinion.