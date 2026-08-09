Targeting marine safety: Zanzibar launches major drive to cut fishing fatalities

Unguja. With an average of 100 fishermen drowning annually in Zanzibar, the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries has unveiled a targeted initiative titled ‘Save Zanzibar Fishermen’ to mitigate marine accidents and fatalities.

Beyond life-saving measures, the project encompasses a comprehensive census, capacity-building training, access to credit, and a digital registration system to track fishermen while at sea.

Briefing journalists Sunday, August 9, 2026, ahead of the official launch, Ministry Permanent Secretary Hamad Bakar Hamad announced that Zanzibar Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla will officially launch the programme tomorrow (Monday, August 10).

"We took action after reviewing alarming statistics showing that an average of 100 fishermen drown every year, with 27 percent losing their lives. Out of every 100 involved in marine accidents, 27 perish, often alongside the total loss of their gear and vessels," stated Mr Hamad.

According to Mr Hamad, 1,101 fishermen have already completed safety training and will receive certificates of recognition during Monday's launch.

Additionally, he said over the past nine months, the ministry conducted specialised spatial research to map key fishing grounds, peak harvesting hours, and fish stock density across the archipelago.

"This research was executed in partnership with WildFish through our Zanzibar Fisheries Research Institute (Zafiri), which specialises in marine and aquatic research," he said.

"We selected 100 vessels and fitted them with transponders that transmit real-time signals directly to our central database," added Mr Hamad, noting that the continuous data feed provided precise tracking over the nine-month pilot period.

He explained that the findings underscored the urgent need for continuous monitoring, as many fishermen venture into distant, high-risk waters where search-and-rescue operations are difficult to execute.

"We will share this data with relevant security and emergency response agencies. For instance, during the rough weather months of June and July, we now know exactly where clusters of vessels concentrate," noted Mr Hamad.

The tracking system has been deployed in select areas across Unguja and Pemba, with plans underway to roll it out nationwide.

Beyond safety, the initiative aims to formalise the artisanal fishing sector, enabling financial institutions to evaluate creditworthiness and extend commercial loans to operators.

Previously, commercial banks routinely rejected loan applications from fishermen due to the informal and unverified nature of their enterprise.

"With this data, financial institutions can verify operational metrics, such as average travel time to fishing grounds and estimated catch yields, making it easier to underwrite equipment and vessel loans," observed Mr Hamad.

Reacting to the development, a fisherman at the Malindi fish landing site in Unguja, Mr Mjaka Khamis Haji, welcomed the initiative, noting that it will modernise and elevate the standing of the local fishing industry.

"We are eager to be enrolled in the scheme because it promises significant benefits for our livelihoods," said Mr Haji.