Gender-based violence lawyer arrested over alleged killing of his girlfriend

Musoma. Police in Mara Region are holding a 28-year-old lawyer with Mama Samia Legal Aid who is accused of killing his girlfriend in an incident believed to have been triggered by jealousy.

Keneth Nkiko, a lawyer working with Mama Samia Legal Aid at Musoma District Council, is accused of killing Magreth Richard, 22, a businesswoman and resident of Musoma Municipality.

Mara Regional Police Commander Pius Lutumo said the incident occurred at about 10:00 am on October 5, 2026, in Mwigobero Street, Musoma Municipality.

Commander Lutumo said Nkiko allegedly attacked Richard, whom he described as his girlfriend, hitting her on the head with a blunt object before stabbing her several times with a sharp object, causing severe injuries.

“He hit her on the head with a blunt object and then stabbed her with a sharp object, causing multiple injuries that resulted in severe blood loss and her death at the scene,” he said.

Commander Lutumo said preliminary investigations indicated that the incident was linked to jealousy, with the suspect allegedly accusing his girlfriend of having relationships with other men.

He said the suspect had reportedly received information that Richard had a habit of bringing other men into her home when he was away.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly drank poison in an apparent attempt to take his own life. He was rushed to hospital, where he remains admitted and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect also reportedly posted a message on his WhatsApp status asking for forgiveness.