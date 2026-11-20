Dar es Salaam. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML), a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, says it invests between Sh9 billion and Sh10 billion annually in corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in Geita District to support community development.

The company also accounts for about 43 percent of all CSR investments made by mining companies in Tanzania, according to figures published in a recently released book by former Mining Commission Executive Secretary, Professor Manya.

Speaking at the opening of the Seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC 2026) at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, AngloGold Ashanti Tanzania Vice-President for Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Simon Peter Shayo said the company had been a development partner of the government for more than 26 years through its investment in Geita Gold Mine.

He said the company was among the early investors to enter Tanzania following government efforts to attract major investment into the mining sector.

“GGML employs more than 7,000 people, over 98 percent of whom are Tanzanians. Additionally, more than 88 percent of the company's senior leadership, including myself, are Tanzanians,” he said.

On tax contributions, Mr Shayo said the company had consistently been recognised among the leading taxpayers in the mining sector. He added that this year it had been recognised by the President as the country's best and largest taxpayer across all economic sectors.

On local content, he said GGML worked with the Ministry of Minerals and other government institutions to build the capacity of Tanzanian service providers to meet the requirements of mining operations.

He said the company had previously partnered with the Empowerment Council under the Prime Minister's Office to support local firms, some of which later secured major contracts in the mining sector.

He cited the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO), which secured a drilling contract worth about Sh56 billion when it was awarded.

“STAMICO, the State Mining Corporation, is among our major contractors. We also work with other service providers such as Blue Coast and many other Tanzanian companies,” he said.

Mr Shayo said the company's CSR spending was based on a portion of its gross revenue rather than its profits, with the aim of ensuring communities around the mine benefited from mining activities.

He pledged that AngloGold Ashanti would continue working with the government and communities to support national economic growth and development.

Speaking at the conference, Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi said the government would continue creating a conducive environment for investment while ensuring Tanzanians benefited from the country's mineral resources.

He said the mining sector remained an important pillar of the economy and a source of government revenue.