Global economic pressures threaten condom supply stability

Dar es Salaam. Global economic disruptions are beginning to affect the availability and pricing of essential health commodities, with authorities warning of possible increases in the cost of condoms and challenges in supply chains.

The situation has been compounded by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which are affecting manufacturing inputs and global shipping routes.

Speaking over the weekend, the Director General of the Medical Stores Department (MSD), Mavere Tukai, said Tanzania is exposed to global supply chain shocks due to its reliance on international suppliers.

“The global economic situation is affecting health commodities. There are transport challenges, and shipping schedules are no longer as predictable as before,” he said.

He noted that international suppliers have indicated that condom prices could rise by between 20 and 30 percent, while availability may tighten in some markets.

However, Tukai said Tanzania currently has sufficient stock to last about six months, with measures in place to avoid shortages.

“We have adequate stock for now, but we are working to ensure continuous supply,” he said.

Global manufacturers attribute the pressure to increased costs of raw materials used in production, much of which is linked to petrochemical inputs. Disruptions in energy markets and higher freight charges have also contributed to delays and rising production costs.

Industry players say these factors are affecting supply stability across several markets.

At the same time, global demand for condoms has increased by about 30 percent this year, driven in part by economic uncertainty influencing family planning decisions in various countries. Experts note that such periods often lead to higher demand for contraceptives, even as supply chains face strain.

Some residents in Dar es Salaam have expressed concern over potential price increases.

A Kinondoni resident, Asha Mwakalinga, said higher prices could limit access, particularly among young people.

“Condoms are important for health, but if prices go up, some people may struggle to afford them,” she said.

Joseph Mwita, a resident of Temeke, urged the government to ensure continued affordability and availability.

“These are essential health products. The government should ensure they remain accessible at affordable prices,” he said.

MSD said it is working with the Ministry of Health to strengthen procurement and distribution systems in response to global supply risks.