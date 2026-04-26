Serengeti Balloon Safaris targets skills gap with internship programme

Arusha. A tourism company has launched an internship programme aimed at equipping young professionals with practical skills needed in the labour market.

Serengeti Balloon Safaris, which has operated for more than 35 years, introduced the Trailblazers Guide Apprenticeship Programme to bridge the gap between academic training and workplace demands.

The initiative combines classroom instruction with field experience to prepare graduates for employment in the tourism sector.

Managing Director John Corse said internships provide an opportunity for young people to gain work-readiness skills.

“Internships have become a pathway for young people to prepare for full-time employment,” he said.

Tourism remains a key sector in Tanzania’s economy, attracting more than 1.8 million visitors annually, generating about $4.2 billion in revenue and contributing around 17 percent to GDP. The sector also supports approximately 1.5 million jobs.

According to Commercial Manager Pascal Kirigiti, the programme responds to a skills gap affecting the industry.

“We are investing in training the next generation of professionals in the tourism sector,” he said.

The apprenticeship programme, introduced last year, has completed its second intake. It builds on the company’s experience in training staff for operational roles.

This year, 28 trainees were admitted, up from 22 in the previous intake, including three women.

The training covers areas such as defensive and off-road driving, wilderness first aid, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, Tanzania National Parks Authority regulations and customer service.

After the training, the top 10 participants will enter a two-year apprenticeship as transfer drivers. The remaining trainees will be supported in seeking employment within the sector.

One of the participants, Shamsila Kiula, said the programme had improved his confidence and readiness for work.

“I feel prepared to work in the tourism sector because of the practical experience I have gained,” he said.

The programme is fully funded by the company and aims to support skills development among young Tanzanians.

Studies by the Inter-University Council for East Africa and the East African Business Council indicate that many graduates in the region lack practical workplace skills.

The findings show that 39 percent of Tanzanian graduates are considered fully prepared for employment, compared with 49 percent in Kenya, 48 percent in Rwanda, 45 percent in Burundi and 37 percent in Uganda.

Analysts say the gap highlights the need for closer collaboration between education institutions and industry.