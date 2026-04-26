Tanzania tightens grip on genetic data security with Sh3.5 billion investment in DNA technology

Dodoma. The Tanzanian government has unveiled a bold strategy to safeguard citizens’ genetic data, backed by a Sh3.5 billion investment in advanced equipment and an annual allocation exceeding Sh1.1 billion for DNA materials, marking a major step toward strengthening national security through science.

Speaking during Tanzania's DNA Day Summit in Dodoma, Deputy Minister for Health Florence Samizi stressed that genetic information must be treated as a critical component of national security.

She called on scientists and genetic experts to develop concrete proposals to ensure the protection of Tanzanians’ DNA samples and data.

“Health is security, and genetic information is national security. We must protect it for the benefit of the nation,” she said.

Her remarks come amid growing concern over weak regulatory enforcement, with reports that some researchers and institutions have been illegally exporting genetic samples abroad. According to her, such practices raise serious questions about the safety and ownership of sensitive data once it leaves the country’s borders.

The government has warned that institutions violating the Genetics Act of 2019—particularly those collecting and exporting samples without proper authorization will face strict legal action.

To counter these challenges, the government has significantly boosted investment in domestic genetic research capacity. Five modern machines worth Sh3.5 billion have been procured, while over Sh1.1 billion is being set aside annually to ensure a steady supply of DNA reagents and materials.

Authorities say this will reduce reliance on foreign laboratories and enable more comprehensive in-country analysis.

In addition to infrastructure, efforts are underway to strengthen human capital through training programs both locally and abroad, ensuring Tanzanian experts keep pace with rapidly evolving genetic technologies.

Despite these investments, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that the application of genetic science remains limited in key areas such as inherited and rare diseases, as well as in vaccine development and gene-based therapies. She urged researchers to ensure their work delivers tangible benefits to citizens, including early disease detection, reduced treatment costs, and improved public awareness.

“Research that does not reach the people has no value,” she said, emphasizing the need to translate scientific findings into community-level impact, particularly in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Hamad Nyembea, noted that Tanzania has made notable progress in genetic applications. These include cervical cancer screening, detection of antimicrobial resistance, and DNA-based paternity testing.

He added that genetic technology is increasingly being used in complex child health diagnostics, outbreak investigations, and forensic evidence in criminal cases—supported by the country’s growing network of modern laboratories.

“We have the capacity to conduct most genetic analyses locally, but compliance with laws and procedures remains a challenge,” Mr Nyembea said.

Echoing these concerns, Chief Government Chemist, Dr Fidelice Mafumiko revealed that 8,956 samples were analyzed between January 2025 and March 2026, highlighting rising adoption of genetic technologies nationwide.