Government orders swift action on investor challenges

Dodoma. The government has directed public officials to move quickly in resolving challenges facing investors and industrial production, warning that delays in factory operations undermine productivity, jobs and investment.

The directive comes as authorities seek to strengthen industrial growth and improve the business environment by addressing obstacles limiting factory output.

The minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, issued the directive during a visit to Mainland Group Agro Process Tanzania, a sunflower and cotton oil processing factory in Veyula, Dodoma.

Accompanied by ministry officials, Ms Kapinga inspected operations at the plant and instructed authorities to immediately address issues within their mandate, while matters requiring intervention from other institutions would be raised at government level.

“We need to build a strong private sector. Government officials must dedicate more time to resolving investors’ challenges instead of becoming accustomed to persistent problems,” she said.

She added that the factory’s infrastructure was not being fully utilised because production remained below capacity due to raw material shortages.

According to her, the factory receives only between 20 and 30 per cent of its sunflower seed requirements during a production season, limiting efficiency and potential job creation.

Factory Director Jiawei Chen said shortages of sunflower seeds had forced the company to diversify into cotton oil production to narrow the raw material gap.

He also cited inadequate electricity supply as a major challenge affecting machinery operations and reducing output even when raw materials are available.