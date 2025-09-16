Government tells employers not to block workers’ union membership

Arusha. The government has issued a warning to employers across the country who prevent their employees from joining trade unions, declaring that such practices are a violation of fundamental workers’ rights and will attract strict legal and disciplinary action.

Speaking here yesterday while opening a five-day seminar for employers and branch leaders of the Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (TUGHE), Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities), Ms Zuhura Yunus, said that union membership is a constitutional right.

“I have received reports that some employers restrict their employees from joining unions despite the law clearly stating this is their right.

Such actions are a direct infringement of workers’ rights, and the government will not hesitate to take legal and disciplinary measures against any employer found guilty,” Ms Yunus said.

She further urged employers nationwide to uphold the requirement of convening Workers’ Council meetings in a manner that benefits institutions, while also investing in capacity-building for their staff.

According to Ms Yunus, training that brings together employee representatives, employers, human resource officers, administrators, and institutional legal experts can help resolve disputes and foster healthy working environments.

“Beyond reducing workplace disputes, this will enable employees to better understand the regulations and guidelines governing their employment, build stronger workplace relations, and ultimately enhance productivity in delivering services to citizens,” she said.

Earlier, TUGHE Secretary General, Hery Mkunda, noted that the seminar had drawn more than 800 participants from over 300 government institutions.

The participants, who will engage in discussions from September 15 to 18, will cover six key topics, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in improving occupational health and safety.

“They will also explore procedures for handling disciplinary cases in the public service, arbitration and resolution of labour disputes, and the vital role of unions in supporting workers,” he said.

Other topics include freedom, unity, democracy, and good governance in the workplace; strategies to combat gender-based violence and harassment; as well as mental health challenges and the importance of emotional intelligence among leaders and employees.