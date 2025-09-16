Yanga and Simba clash in Community Shield showdown

Dar es Salaam. All roads lead to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium this evening as Tanzania’s two football powerhouses, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba, lock horns in the 21st edition of the Community Shield.

The highly anticipated clash is set to kick off at 5:00 pm and promises fireworks both on and off the pitch.

The defending champions, Yanga, are coming into the match with their eyes firmly set on retaining the title they lifted last year after a commanding 4-1 victory over Azam FC at the same venue.

Beyond defending the crown, the Jangwani Street giants are also targeting a sixth consecutive win over their bitter rivals, a streak that would further cement their recent dominance in Tanzanian football.

Yanga are also motivated by history. Since 2001, the two sides have met nine times in the Community Shield, with Simba narrowly leading the head-to-head record with five wins to Yanga’s four. A victory today would allow Yanga to level the tally and underline their resurgence.

Looking further back, in the 20 editions of the competition, Simba have lifted the Shield 10 times, Yanga eight, while Mtibwa Sugar and Azam FC have each won it once. The clash is expected to be unpredictable, not only because of the fierce rivalry but also due to the new faces set to debut.

Both clubs have bolstered their squads significantly during the transfer window, and today’s showdown could mark the first glimpse of these signings under real pressure. For Yanga, French tactician Romain Folz faces his sternest test since taking charge.

This will be his first Community Shield match against Simba, and victory would immediately endear him to the Jangwani faithful. Anything less, however, risks spoiling Yanga’s proud record in recent derbies.

On the opposite side, Simba’s head coach Fadlu Davids enters the fixture under pressure to overturn his poor run against their fiercest rivals. Since last season, the South African coach has faced Yanga three times, losing all encounters. In the league, Simba fell 1-0 on October 19, 2024, before another defeat, 2-0, on June 25, 2025.