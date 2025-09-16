Kenyan golfer shines to win Sterling Ladies tournament

Arusha. Kenya’s Ashley Awuor produced nerves of steel to clinch the Sterling Ladies Golf title at the Kili Golf Course in Arusha, edging out Tanzania’s Aalaa Somji in a tense playoff on hole nine after both golfers tied on identical scores of 235.

Representing the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Ashley carded rounds of 79, 77, and 79 to finish at +19, the same total as Somji of Arusha Gymkhana Club, who had earlier returned scores of 78, 79, and 78.

With the title hanging in the balance, the two players headed into a sudden-death playoff. It was on hole nine that Ashley held her composure, sinking a decisive putt to secure the crown and etch her name in Sterling Ladies Golf history.

“This is an incredible moment for me. Playing against Aalaa on her home soil made it even more challenging, but I kept believing in my game. Winning in a playoff is special, and I’m proud to take the title back to Kenya,” Ashley said after her triumph.

The three-day tournament featured golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania, bringing together some of the region’s finest talents for one of the most competitive editions yet.

Among the standout performers was Hawa Wanyeche of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, who finished third with a total of 237 (+21) after consistent rounds of 77, 76, and 84. Fourth place went to Mercy Nyanchama from Njoro Golf Club, Kenya, who tallied 238 (+22), followed by compatriot Margreth Njoki of Golf Park at 239 (+23).

Local favorite Madina Hussein of Arusha Gymkhana settled for sixth with 241 (+25), narrowly ahead of her clubmate Neema Olomi, who posted 245 (+29). Kenya’s Joyce Wanjiru (Kiambu Golf Club) matched Olomi’s total for eighth place, while Uganda’s Judith Komugisha rounded out the top 10 on 246 (+30).

The depth of competition was further highlighted by strong participation across the leaderboard. Bianca Ngecu of Muthaiga Golf Club finished 10th on 258, while fellow Kenyans Nancy Wairimu (Golf Park, 257), Brianna Ngecu (Muthaiga, 261), and Agness Ngiciyo (Sigona, 268) showed grit despite tough conditions.

Arusha’s Lina Francis (282), Uganda’s Gloria Nanyonga (287), and Rwanda’s Irumva Matutina (296) also gained invaluable international experience.