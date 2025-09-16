Tanzania to face Portugal, Japan, and New Zealand in Futsal World Cup debut

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will make its debut at the first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, drawn into a challenging yet thrilling Group C alongside Portugal, Japan, and New Zealand.

The Tanzanian team faces a tough task against two of Asia and Europe’s finest, but the squad is determined to upset the odds and make its mark on the global stage.

Portugal and Japan are the clear favourites to advance from the group. Portugal, led by stars Ana Catarina Pereira, Fifo, and Janice Silva, boasts an experienced and technically gifted squad, while Japan’s Takehiro Suga will rely on the brilliance of Ryo Egawa to guide his team through the competition.

New Zealand, although ranked lower, will also look to challenge the favourites and provide stiff competition for Tanzania.

“This is a historic moment for Tanzanian futsal,” said a team spokesperson. “We know it will be tough, but our players are ready to compete and show the world what we can do.”

Elsewhere in the tournament, Group A features hosts Philippines, Poland, Morocco, and Argentina, promising an open and unpredictable contest.

Group B is packed with top-ranked teams Spain, Thailand, Colombia, and Canada, while Group D sees a heavyweight clash between Brazil, IR Iran, Italy, and Panama.

Brazil’s squad, featuring stars like Amandinha, Camila, Debora Vanin, and Emilly, is considered one of the tournament favourites, with Italy providing equally compelling opposition thanks to players like Renata Adamatti.

The draw ceremony, held at BGC Arts Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, was presented by Mara Aquino and FIFA Head of Olympics, Futsal and Beach Soccer Kasra Haghighi.

Legends including Falcao, Croatia coach Tihana Nemcic, Philippines’ Hali Long, and volleyball star Vanie Gandler assisted in the proceedings.